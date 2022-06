Click here to read the full article. Hours after the Supreme Court struck down a New York state regulation on firearms, bureaucrats at the U.S. Food & Drug Administration ordered JUUL Labs Inc. to stop selling its vaping products in the United States. JUUL devices and pods are popular e-cigarette products, which have helped countless adults stop smoking cigarettes. Until now. As of 2018, an estimated 8.1 million American adults used e-cigarettes, according to the U.S. Centers for Dug Control and Prevention. Many former cigarette smokers have turned to vaping, often in the hopes that these devices cause less harm. Further, that same...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO