Putting coach Rob Hamilton's legacy into words

As the years pass by, memories are relived of the good times that once were and wishing they had never left. And you’re reminded of the saying: ‘You don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone.’

Those words couldn’t be more appropriate as to what’s about to change for Sun Prairie High School baseball. For years, the Cardinals’ varsity baseball program has been in good hands. Leon Piddington guided Sun Prairie to its first WIAA state baseball title in 1974. Then his assistant, Garry Bahe, took over as head coach and won state titles in 1994 and 1997. Bahe then handed the reigns over to his assistant, Rob Hamilton.

What Hamilton has done as head coach since 2001 is difficult to put into words. In fact, words alone cannot describe the legacy he leaves behind following this his final season guiding the Cardinals to unprecedented SPHS baseball history that will never be matched again. The WIAA record books on Sun Prairie baseball officially closed at the 2022 state tournament with future recognition coming as either Sun Prairie High School East or SPHS West.

Nevertheless, what Hamilton and his coaching staff have done over the last 21 years (2020 season was cancelled due to the pandemic) is, simply put: WOW!

Here is what has transpired during Hamilton’s head coaching career: Six record WIAA Division 1 state titles — not including the two when he was Bahe’s assistant; twice state runner-up in 2017 and 2019; and Sun Prairie has qualified for the WIAA state finals 17 times of which Hamilton has been a part of those from 1994 to the present.

Hamilton and his coaching staff have won 11 Big Eight Conference titles during his tenure. In his 21 years, Hamilton has only had one losing season (2008 — 10-11). The Cardinals were undefeated in 2005 (26-0); 31-1 in 2012 and 29-2 last season. In 12 of his 21 seasons, Hamilton’s teams have won 20 games or more.

Hamilton’s 2022 finale was yet another memorable one. It was a mix of underclassmen and five seniors that at one point were 7-3. Then came a perfect month of May that enabled the Cardinals to win an outright Big Eight Conference title at 16-2 and WIAA regional and sectional championships.

A 19-game winning streak advanced Sun Prairie to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament. Unfortunately, another state title was not in the picture as the Cardinals fell in the quarterfinals to Bay Port — a team they defeated last year in the state championship game.

Hamilton at top of leaderboard

Among Wisconsin High School baseball coaches, Hamilton ranks among the best. His 21-year record is 447-114. His winning percentage is .797 and his career record ranks among the top 10. Many believe his 2020 team that had its season cancelled due to the pandemic, was, at least, a state-qualifying team. So adding another possible 20-win season was more than likely and makes Hamilton’s numbers even more impressive.

Sun Prairie baseball, without argument, is the envy of baseball programs throughout the state. It’s the continuity of the program that is unsurpassed. Legacy is not only about records, but also impact.

Hamilton will not only be remembered by numbers, that obviously speak volumes, but the influence he had on his players. He is not only a coach and a teacher, but a father figure in many ways to his players.

It’s always been family first with Hamilton, who along with his wife Ann, are blessed with four children — Drew, Ty, Leah and Davis — all whose athletic achievements include conference and WIAA state championships. Better yet, they share the same values passed down to them by their parents and inherited role-model characteristics that there should be more of in society these days.

Whether in practices, games or simply sideline talks, Hamilton stressed the importance of listening and learning and never becoming complacent. That included tough love — which, unfortunately, in many cases is lacking these days. But his tough love came with passion, wanting each player being better than just good. His players understood that and realized it’s the way of life to be successful. Who could question that approach over the last 20-plus years?

Swagger was a word Hamilton often used that he wanted instilled in his players. Not the cocky swagger you see too often these days, but confident swagger. There were times when opposing teams would start trash talking from the dugout and Hamilton would quickly turn to his players and give them a stern warning about sportsmanship. Bottom line: Let the scoreboard be the final say.

Coaching staff praises Hamilton

Hamilton has always been one to deflect the extraordinary success of the varsity program to his assistants. And yet, his assistants will tell you he’s the one who steers the ship.

After last year’s state championship, Hamilton’s long-time assistant Peter Gumina said: “What makes this special is doing it with Rob, Jack (Marchese) and Tyler (Payne). Win or lose, we’ve got the best and tightest coaching staff in the state.

“I’m not breaking my arm to pat ourselves on the back. It’s the players, but coaching with those other three dudes makes it fun.”

Marchese, who has also been an assistant to Hamilton for a long period of time, said: “First off, we learn from the best. There’s no one better than Rob Hamilton. He’s an incredible coach in all aspects of the game — how to carry yourself and teaches you how to represent yourself in the community the right way.

“We’re so much about that as wins and losses. A lot of credit to our head man (Hamilton). He does it the right way and I’ve learned so much from him.”

Life exists to live and enjoy. The players, managers, assistant coaches and fans who have been fortunate to have been a part of SPHS baseball during Hamilton’s tenure have lived a joyous and prosperous period of time. It’s been life at its very best.

With two Sun Prairie High School baseball teams next season, no one knows what to expect. But the foundation couldn’t be more solid and if tradition is worth anything the Cardinals and the Wolves should prosper.

Headed to the HOF

It’s incredible to think that over the last 50 years plus, Sun Prairie only has had three head baseball coaches. Piddington and Bahe are already in the Wisconsin High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. And Hamilton will be joining them in the future. That’s quite amazing in itself.

So how do you describe in words what Hamilton and his coaching staff have done for Sun Prairie baseball without using up every superlative in the dictionary? The short, simple answer is: You really can’t.