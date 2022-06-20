ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Low risk, high reward – open container ordinance creates buzz downtown

By Will Carpenter Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – It’s only the second year that the open container ordinance has been in full effect in downtown Cheyenne, and so far the resolution has proved largely beneficial for the local economy with little repercussion on the legal front.

When City Council Member Richard Johnson first introduced introduced the ordinance in 2021, the city decided to employ it under the close watch of a trial period. Essentially, the more issues it caused, the more days the municipality would remove from the proposed period of effect between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

Its original purpose was to relax regulations put in place for events and businesses in order apply for permits that allowed them to sell alcohol at events. It can take weeks to receive a response from the city to gain permission to provide alcohol on location, and with events all around Cheyenne in the summer, the process can be tedious.

What the open container ordinance does is circumvent this process so that event organizers can more readily sell alcohol in the jurisdiction of the Downtown Development Authority. As an added bonus, this can also help residents looking to travel between different locations in the city, particularly with drinking events like pub crawls or the popular Fridays on the Plaza concert series.

“A lot of people say that alcohol is not an economic stimulator and lot of people will fight these saying it’s not a quality of life,” Johnson said. “I meet people on the weekend that are passing through from other states or coming up from Colorado to go biking or hiking in Vedauwoo in the morning when it’s cooler.

“They pack up around noon and then they drive back through Cheyenne and where they start hitting the breweries.”

From Johnson’s perspective, acknowledging alcoholic beverage sales as a draw for tourism is important to cultivating a healthy local economy.

Factor in the opportunity for people to walk around downtown with their drinks, hopping between stores and other local businesses, especially on weekends, and the ordinance creates an observable difference in community buzz throughout downtown.

Brewers

This remains particularly true for local breweries and bars that have the proper license to participate in the open container ordinance.

Mariah Kilmer, co-owner and manager of Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co., said that the time period when the open container ordinance is in effect generates a significant boost in business, especially with the brewpub location’s proximity to the Depot Plaza.

“People are just loving it. They love to be able to come in and get a beer and go stand outside,” Kilmer said. “That’s always been the hardest part for people during the summertime. They just want to go drink a beer outside, so now they can and it’s great.”

Last year, Kilmer noticed that it took some time for people to understand to the ordinance. At first, customers were confused when bartenders asked if customers wanted a plastic cup.

But as word spread the demand quickly increased, particularly this year. By the end of last summer, customers were frustrated as to why they could no longer utilize the ordinance once Labor Day had passed.

Kilmer is hoping that after this summer there will be a push to extend the law into a year-round ordinance, a change that Johnson is already anticipating pushing for in the fall. With how variable southeast Wyoming weather can be, there’s still a good distribution of warm days throughout the fall and early winter where the ordinance can be utilized during outdoor events.

Few concerns

While it’s unfortunate that only locations within the DDA’s jurisdiction can participate under the proper license, Alf Grezegorczyk, owner of Alf’s Pub, which is located several blocks outside of this area, sees the ordinance as a good step for downtown Cheyenne.

The ordinance has had no noticeable effect on Alf’s business. In fact, Grezegorcyzck supported it when it was first introduced by the City Council.

“I think it’s a great thing for downtown to let people do that,” Grezegorcyzck said. “It doesn’t really affect me, even though I’m not in that area. But for the people downtown, that’s going to be a boost for them to draw people to listen to music and walk around with a beer or seltzer.”

Residents are concerned about the repercussions of this ordinance when it comes to risking an increase in public intoxication and associated criminal activity that may arise from irresponsible drinking.

But when the ordinance was first put in place, Chief Mark Francisco of the Cheyenne Police Department spoke before the City Council to report that the department observed no increase in public intoxication arrests in relation to the ordinance.

So far, the same is true for 2022, CPD says now.

The number of arrests made due to public intoxication rose from 132 in 2020 to 188 in 2021. The increase in number of tickets issued was lower, going from 200 in 2020 to 211 in 2021.

“Last summer was really the first go-around and we literally made no arrests in the downtown area either dealing with public intoxication or violation of that particular allowance,” Chief Francisco said. “We literally had no problems that we couldn’t deal with.”

The main issue, if any, is that residents are often unfamiliar with the technicalities of this law in regards to when, where and what they can drink in public. However, the rules are relatively simple.

Malt beverages and wine are the only alcohol allowed in the jurisdiction. These drinks must be purchased from a downtown seller and must be contained in a disposable cup. The ordinance remains in effect daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Glass containers and liquor are prohibited.

As long as people are following the ordinance, Domenic Bravo, CEO of Visit Cheyenne and acting director of the DDA, said that the opportunity is a safe and unique marketing point to draw people into downtown Cheyenne.

“I think if you’re a bad person that’s gonna do something you’re not supposed to do, you probably would do it anyway regardless of what the what the rule is,” Bravo said.

“Our hope is to make sure we push out information so that the all the businesses know what they have to abide by and obviously the public that comes out, whether it be visitors or the people that live here, just knowing that they have to abide by what the ordinance says to keep it in place.”

