LAS VEGAS, Nevada, June 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The suspect in two Salt Lake City bank robberies is in custody. According to a statement by the Salt Lake City Police Department, “Tonight, FBI Special Agents in Las Vegas safely arrested Tanner Cram. We appreciate the assistance from our federal partners @FBISaltLakeCity and @FBILasVegas. No additional details are expected until after the suspect makes his first court appearance.”

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO