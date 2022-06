Mrs. Anna Bell Maisttison, age 78, of Salem, went to heaven to be with Jesus on June 19, 2022, at Meadowview Health and Rehab. Mrs. Maisttison was born March 24, 1944, in Washington County, the daughter of Alex Casey and Althea McCoskey Scifres. She was a member of Enon Baptist Church of Salem, and as a child was baptized at Mt. Zion. Anna was a hardworking woman; in her younger life she was a waitress and would later go on to work at Kimballs in Borden for 40 years.

