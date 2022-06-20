Attention concertgoers: Pritzker Pavilion reducing its entrances

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - New security measures are coming to the Millennium Park’s Pritzker Pavilion.

Starting Wednesday, visitors can no longer access the pavilion from Michigan Avenue. For any event there, including the Grant park Music Festival, you’ll have to enter through the gates on either Randolph or Monroe, or from the Millennium garage.

Guards will also search bags and use handheld metal detectors. And thus, those attending should plan for extra time to enter the venue.

The changes come in response to the recent violence in and around Millennium Park.

