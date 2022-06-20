ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Four Tet Wins Higher Royalty Rate After Settling Legal Battle With Domino Records

By Jon Blistein
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IcAny_0gGRZ97f00

Click here to read the full article.

Four Tet has emerged victorious in his legal battle with Domino Records , which centered around a contested royalty rate for streaming and downloads based on a contract signed over 20 years ago.

In a series of tweets Monday, June 20, the electronic artist Kieran Hebden offered the “bodacious update” that Domino had recognized his original claim that he should be paid a 50 percent royalty for streams and digital downloads, not the 18 percent that Domino had been giving him. The crux of Hebden’s argument was that streams and downloads should be treated as a license under the terms of his 2001 contract; while a license required a 50 percent royalty, Domino had been paying him just 18 percent, arguing streams and downloads were akin to traditional album sales.

In affirming the 50 percent royalty for streams and digital downloads, Hebden noted that the new agreement with Domino also stipulated that those digital formats should be treated as licenses, not CD or vinyl sales.

“It has been a difficult and stressful experience to work my way through this court case and I’m so glad we got this positive result, but I feel hugely relieved that he process is over,” Hebden wrote on Twitter. “Hopefully I’ve opened up a constructive dialogue and maybe prompted others to push for a fairer deal on historical contracts, written at a time when the music industry operated entirely differently.”

Despite largely prevailing in the case, Hebden did note that Domino still owns “part of my catalogue for life of copyright.” He added that the label “would not give me an option to take back ownership.”

A rep for Domino did not immediately return Rolling Stone ’s request for comment.

Hebeden first sued Domino in the U.K. back in December 2020, claiming the label owed him, £70,000 (currently about $85,000) in historical royalties. Though the lawsuit was pursued quietly at first, it became public in August 2021 . It reached a pointed peak a few months later when Four Tet’s three Domino albums — Pause, Rounds , and Everything Ecstatic — were temporarily removed from streaming services.

“I hope these types of life of copyright deals become extinct — the music industry isn’t definitive and given its evolutionary nature it seems crazy to me to try and institutionalize music in that way,” Hebden wrote on Twitter.

Aneesh Patel, a lawyer for Hebden, heralded the agreement in a statement, especially in light of ongoing efforts in the U.K. to reform the ways artists and songwriters are compensated for streaming. “I hope that Kieran’s actions and the successful outcome he has achieved will give other artists more confidence to make fair challenges,” Patel said. “I hope that the awareness this case has brought will also help add momentum to the ambitions of the Broken Record campaign .”

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

BTS Fans Outraged After Industry Group Claims Hiatus Will Harm ‘Future of South Korea’s Music Industry’

Click here to read the full article. Just one week after BTS announced the group will go on hiatus, a South Korean music industry group is attracting the ire of ARMY denizens online after not-so-subtly suggesting the K-Pop superstars’ break might have serious consequences for the continued success of K-Pop worldwide. In a statement from the Korea Singers Association attributed to president Lee Ja Yeon and republished by The Korea Times, the industry group expressed concern that the BTS phenomenon will be difficult for South Korea to replicate — a strange assumption, given that numerous K-Pop groups have found massive success...
WORLD
Rolling Stone

‘What the F-ck Is This?’: Team Trump Blindsided by Jan. 6 Committee Getting Doc Footage

Click here to read the full article. The Jan. 6 committee has subpoenaed documentary filmmaker Alex Holder in regard to footage and interviews Holder and his team shot while following former President Donald Trump and his inner circle throughout the 2020 presidential campaign. Holder’s company, AJH Films, confirmed to Rolling Stone on Tuesday that he has been subpoenaed, will sit for an interview with the panel on Thursday, and has “fully complied with all of the committee’s requests.” Trump’s team was blindsided by the development, which was initially reported by Politico. In some of the highest ranks of the Trumpworld diaspora —...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Republican Scolds Fox News for Daring to Ask About Her QAnon Posts

Click here to read the full article. Texas Republican Mayra Flores defeated Democrat Dan Sanchez in a special election earlier this month to secure a spot in Congress. The result is significant because the state’s 34th District had been blue, with Democrat Filemon Vela retiring this year to force the special election to carry out the remainder of his term. Flores’ victory in South Texas is another sign the party is losing ground with the state’s Hispanic population. It’s also significant because Flores has promoted the QAnon conspiracy theory, which holds that the United States is run by a cabal of...
TEXAS STATE
Rolling Stone

What to Expect From the Fifth Jan. 6 Committee Hearing

Click here to read the full article. . DThe House Jan. 6 committee has spent nearly a year interviewing hundreds of witnesses and combing through thousands of pages of documents in an effort to piece together the particulars of the Trump administration’s scheme to overturn the 2020 election results, culminating with the attack on the Capitol. The committee has so far hosted three televised hearings, covering the viciousness of the riot and how Trump inspired it, how the Big Lie that the election was stolen took root, the former president’s pressure campaign to get Mike Pence to illegally block the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Mf Doom
Rolling Stone

Beyoncé’s ‘Break My Soul’ is Our Dance Floor Anthem for the Post-Pandemic Era

Click here to read the full article. It’s time to stop binge-watching Netflix, hit up the group chat, put on those killer platforms you haven’t worn since 2019 and get your ass out of the house. The club is calling — and, with the release of her highly anticipated new single “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé is positioning herself as the patron saint of letting loose and submitting to the beat. Oozing with the infectious energy of Nineties dance music, “Break My Soul” marks a triumphant return — and exciting genre pivot — for Beyoncé, an artist and visionary unafraid to...
THEATER & DANCE
Rolling Stone

Santigold Announces ‘The Holified’ North American Tour

Click here to read the full article. Santigold has announced she will embark on “The Holified Tour” this fall. Tickets for the North American trek go on sale Friday, June 24 at 10 a.m. local time. The 19-date jaunt launches in Atlanta, Georgia before heading up the East Coast and through the Midwest in October, with West Coast dates through November. Santigold heads out on the road one month after she releases her fourth studio album, Spirituals, which arrives on Sept. 9 via her own label, Little Jerk Records. The singer recently dropped two songs from the upcoming LP with accompanying video...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Royalties#Music Industry#Vinyl#Domino Records
Rolling Stone

The FBI’s Investigation Into the Fake Trump Elector Scheme Is Heating Up

Click here to read the full article. Federal agents served multiple subpoenas on Wednesday morning related to the investigation of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. FBI officials confirmed to The Washington Post that law enforcement had contacted several individuals who agreed to participate in schemes by the Trump campaign to secure a slate of fake Electoral College electors in an effort to keep Trump in power despite his loss in the 2020 presidential election. FBI agents subpoenaed David Schaffer, Chairman of the Georgia Republican Party, as well as Brad Carver, a Georgia lawyer who falsely attested to being a...
NEVADA STATE
Rolling Stone

Trump Had ‘Direct and Personal Role’ in Phony Elector Scheme: Jan. 6 Hearing

Click here to read the full article. Donald Trump had a “direct and personal” role in the effort to pressure states to overturn their election results, Jan. 6 Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney said Tuesday. Cheney added that former Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman, who authored the infamous “coup memo,” also had a direct role in the effort. "Donald Trump had a direct and personal role in this effort.” pic.twitter.com/TVJftVl9bu — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) June 21, 2022 Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) who will be leading much of today’s hearing, elaborated in describing how Trump pressured individual state legislators to...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Lorde Celebrates the Solstice with ‘The Path’ Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Marking both the one-year anniversary of the announcement of her latest album Solar Power and the Summer Solstice, Lorde surprised fans with a music video for “The Path.” The cinematic clip, set in the same beachside community featured in her “Solar Power” music video, was co-directed by Lorde along with her frequent collaborator Joel Kefali. “On the occasion of the solstice, I wanted to share a sixth video with you, for THE PATH,” the musician wrote in her newsletter. “This video is the first chapter in the mystical Solar Power story, a prequel to the...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Shop the Best Early Prime Day Deals on Amazon Devices

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. It’s almost Prime Day (July 12 and July 13), and while Amazon should be your one-stop-shop for thousands of deals, the discounts it’s placed on its own hardware are exceptional. You can get Echo speakers, Fire Tablets, Kindles and more at their lowest prices of the year. Related: The Best Prime Day Deals These deals are so good that we don’t expect them to last very long, so you should scoop them up now...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
Rolling Stone

Feds Raid Home of DOJ Official Trump Wanted to Elevate to Help Overturn Election

Click here to read the full article. Federal authorities on Wednesday raided the Virginia home of former Trump Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark as part of the Justice Department’s investigation into the push to overturn the results of the 2020 election. News of the raid was reported Thursday afternoon and confirmed by a U.S. attorney’s office spokesperson. Clark is a key player in Trump’s effort to leverage the Justice Department to help him stay in office. Investigators believe Clark may have used his former position as an assistant attorney general for the environment and natural resources to persuade election officials in...
VIRGINIA STATE
Rolling Stone

The Supreme Court Just Fused Church and State — and It Has Even Uglier Plans Ahead

Click here to read the full article. It’s that time of year again, when six conservative lawyers impose a retrograde view of the world on unsuspecting people everywhere. Yup, it’s the end of the year for the Supreme Court. And this year, the rightwing hijacking of the court is going to be more apparent than ever. Tuesday’s decision in Carson v. Makin really sets the tone for the next two weeks. In this case, two Christian private schools challenged a program in Maine that provided tuition assistance to families in rural school districts that don’t have their own public school. Parents could use the tuition assistance to send their children to private school, but...
MAINE STATE
Rolling Stone

Sen. Ron Johnson Wanted to Hand Deliver Fake Electors to Pence on Jan. 6

Click here to read the full article. The Jan. 6 committee revealed on Tuesday that former President Donald Trump was “directly” involved in the illegal campaign to fabricate phony slates of electors in key swing states. So too was Rudy Giuliani. So too was John Eastman, who wrote the “coup memo” instructing former Vice President Mike Pence to stop the certification of the Electoral College. So too, apparently, was Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) — so much so that he wanted to subvert the will of his state’s own voters and hand-deliver fraudulent Wisconsin electors to Pence on Jan. 6. The committee...
WISCONSIN STATE
Rolling Stone

Trump-Endorsed Candidates Can’t Stop Losing Primaries

Click here to read the full article. The power of the Trump endorsement is waning and nowhere was it more apparent than last night’s Georgia Republican primary runoffs. The former president has struggled to translate his endorsements into victories for a GOP seeking electoral gains in the 2022 midterm elections. Trump’s endorsement has been a boon for some primary candidates — most notably J.D. Vance in Ohio — but it’s far from a golden ticket as the party works to find common ground between factions bitterly divided over the future of American conservatism.  In Georgia, Trump-backed candidates floundered in their runoff...
GEORGIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Jack White Expands Extensive Supply Chain Issues World Tour With Additional North American Dates

Click here to read the full article. Jack White has expanded his extensive Supply Chain Issues world tour ahead of Entering Heaven Alive, his second second new album of the year, out July 22. The musician will be joined by a dozen special guest openers across the international trek, including The Paranoyds, Cat Power, and Ichi-Bons across select dates in September and October. After the initial set of North American tour dates wrap on Aug. 29, White will pick back up on Sept. 15 in Louisville, Kentucky. The newly released shows include stops in Flint, Asheville, Atlanta, Miami, New Orleans, Tucson,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Rolling Stone

‘You’re Terribly Frightened By What You’ve Seen’: A Battle Brews in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Volume 2 Trailer

Click here to read the full article. Nearly a month after Stranger Things Season Four became a cultural phenomenon, Netflix gives another peek into the town of Hawkins, Indiana and a potential farewell to some of our favorite characters with the new trailer for the final two episodes of the season. The Duffer Brothers know exactly how anxious viewers are as the trailer certifies our fears with Dr. Brenner, or Papa, saying in a voiceover, “I know you’re frightened. You’re terribly frightened by what you’ve seen.” And yes, we are. Last we saw of the crew, everything was in shambles — ...
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

Spoon Pay Homage to Seventies Variety Show Host Jack Clement in ‘My Babe’ Video

Click here to read the full article. In the music video for their latest single “My Babe,” indie rock outfit Spoon hearken to the Seventies to pay homage to variety show host Jack Clement. Inspired by the country music producer’s short-lived series Cowboy Jack Clement Show, the band performed in front of a recreation of the set’s signature orange glow. The band shared the video exclusively via Facebook. They also shared a remix of the track by dub producer Adrian Sherwood. Brad Leland stars in the Jamie-James Medina-directed visual as the cowboy hat-wearing television host. “The devil can cite scripture for...
MUSIC
CNET

Grab Samsung's Latest Galaxy S22 for as Low as $100 Right Now

While plenty of retailers and carriers are offering deals on Samsung's latest Galaxy S22 phones, many will require you to get locked into a 24- or 36-month contract and pay it off in installments. If you're looking to own your phone outright, unlocked with no strings attached, buying from Samsung directly is the way to go. Samsung is currently offering some great deals that allow you to grab a new S22 for as low as just $100. We'll break down the different offers below, but note that there is no clear-cut expiration on these deals, so there's no guaranteeing how long they'll be available.
CELL PHONES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

63K+
Followers
19K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy