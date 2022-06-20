ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthew Fox returning to screen, addresses 8 year acting hiatus

By Mark Gray
wonderwall.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatthew Fox is back. After quitting acting eight years ago, the "Lost" alum is headed back to the screen. The actor, who famously starred in "Party of Five," has returned to acting with his role on Peacock's "Last Light." It's his first gig since 2014. During a press conference...

Whoopi Goldberg: More than 36,000 people sign petition to remove star from The View

A petition calling for Whoopi Goldberg to be removed from The View has reached more than 36,000 signatures.In the 31 January episode of The View, Goldberg made the controversial claim that the Holocaust “is not about race”.At the time, Goldberg was discussing a Tennessee school board’s controversial decision to ban Maus, a graphic novel about the Holocaust, in which six million Jews were murdered by the Nazis.Goldberg said: “Let’s be truthful about it because the Holocaust isn’t about race. No. It’s not about race!”She repeatedly tried to prove her point that the Holocaust was about “man’s inhumanity to man”...
Priscilla Presley Poses With Daughter Lisa Marie & Rarely Seen Twin Granddaughters In New Photos

Priscilla Presley and Elvis Presley divorced way back in 1973, before his infamous death in 1977. But the so-called King of Rock and Roll’s famous ex-wife has never stopped being a luminous public figure, and on Tuesday she presided over the remaining Presley family members as they attended a Hand and Footprint Ceremony. Priscilla, 77, her daughter Lisa Marie Presley, 54, and her granddaughters Riley Keough, 33 and twins Harper and Finley Lockwood, 13, were all pictured at legendary TCL Chinese Theaters in Hollywood on June 21.
Kate Middleton Reportedly Called Harry & Gave Him the Nudge to Acknowledge William's 40th Birthday

Click here to read the full article. It’s pretty clear that Prince William and Prince Harry aren’t doing much talking these days, but there’s someone who is trying their best to bring the brothers together. Kate Middleton has reportedly been working behind the scenes in hopes that she can get the dialogue flowing in the smallest of ways. A royal insider believes that the Duchess of Cambridge is the only one who understands that there is “a small glimpse of hope of saving the brothers from never speaking again,” per Us Weekly. “She can sense that despite everything that has happened,”...
Jim Carrey Fans Worried After Seeing Online Ads About His "Heartbreaking Passing" — What's Going On?

Another day, another celebrity hoax, we suppose? It seems that every few months, the internet trolls get a little bored and decide to make up some terribly inaccurate information about a celeb. Naturally, it goes viral, and even though the claim is usually lacking substantial evidence and makes absolutely no sense, people somehow believe it. And then they send the post to their friends and share the news on Twitter and fuel this falsehood even more. Make. It. Stop.
Celebrities who are widows or widowers

Celebrities are not immune to the tragedies of life, including losing a spouse. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at Hollywood's most famous widows and widowers, starting with this actor… John Travolta lost wife Kelly Preston in July 2020 after a two-year battle with breast cancer that she did not reveal publicly. "I said [to my son], 'Ben, you have always loved the truth, and I'm going to tell you the truth about life. Nobody knows when they are going to go or when they are going to stay," John said on Kevin Hart's talk show, revealing how he spoke to his youngest child about death. "Your brother [Jett] left at 16. Too young. Your mother left at 57. That was too young. But who's to say? I could die tomorrow. You could. Anybody can. So let's look at it like it's part of life. You don't know exactly. You just do your best at trying to live the longest you can."
Leonardo DiCaprio and more celebrities who got their start on kids shows

Child actors have mixed success — some steal our hearts for a minute, others withstand the test of time. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the child actors who got their start on kids' TV shows — often on Disney and Nickelodeon — and the fantastic careers they have today, starting with thi actor… Leonardo DiCaprio was 15 when he started appearing on TV's "Growing Pains" as a homeless boy who's taken in by the Seaver family.
Ryan Reynolds talks parenting mistakes with 'wild' daughters, plus more news

Ryan Reynolds talks parenting mistakes with 'wild' daughters. As a father of three young girls, Ryan Reynolds has made at least a few parenting mistakes — particularly coming out of the pandemic, when schools were in "Zoom" mode and the kids were stuck at home. But as he said during a Cannes Lions panel dubbed "Creativity at the Pace of Culture" on Tuesday, June 21, his parenting "mistakes" often yield inspiration in a way his "successes" don't. "I'm a parent of three girls. They're wild. I think they have rabies sometimes," joked Ryan, who shares daughters James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2, with wife Blake Lively. "I'm like any parent – I'll have a moment where I'll just snap. It's not so much what you do in the moment that's interesting, it's what you do afterwards," he said, according to Page Six. While the discussion was focused on the actor's marketing work, he pointed to the connections between what he teaches his "wild" kids and his professional life as a creative marketing exec. "I used to tell my kids, 'Don't waste your mistakes,'" he said. "When you're making mistakes it's easy to sort of be absorbed by shame and sort of this idea that you've done something wrong, but you also have to look at it critically and use it as a stepping stone to learning something profound."
