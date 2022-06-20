Pullman Optometrist Dr. Jim DeVleming Elected President Of American Optometric Association

A 20 dollar gift card from the Black Cypress restaurant in downtown Pullman is being offered to people who take part in a pasta taste testing panel. Washington State University needs 100 people to taste test pasta at the restaurant next week. The survey will take place on Tuesday from 3:30 to 5:30. Participants may register by calling the restaurant at 509-334-5800 and ask for a spot in the study. Participants must be at least 18 and must not have taken part in last year’s pasta study at Black Cypress. Groups are encouraged to sing up together for same table seating.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 10 HOURS AGO