Pullman Optometrist Dr. Jim DeVleming Elected President Of American Optometric Association

The Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation awarded $7,000 in scholarship funding to hospital employees Madisen Hollingshead, Dustene Johnston, Kim Magan and Angela Rinaldi for the 2022 Fall Semester. Hollingshead and Johnston each received the $2,500 Staff Education award to continue their education in healthcare-related fields. Magan and Rinaldi each received $1,000...
The Lauren McCluskey Foundation is hosting an open house in Pullman on Wednesday. The foundation was formed in honor of Pullman native Lauren McCluskey who was murdered in 2018 in Salt Lake City. She was a student athlete at the University of Utah when she was killed on campus by a man she briefly dated. The McCluskey Foundation’s mission is to improve campus safety around the country. The open house is from 4:30 to 6:30 Wednesday at 1256 SE Bishop Boulevard.
The Pullman Chamber and Visitor Center invites the community to Music on Main at Pine Street Plaza in Pullman this Thursday. There will be live performances by Jon and Rand Band, starting at 6:00 to 8:00 pm. Attendees are encouraged to shop and dine downtown prior to the event, and...
The Palouse Hills Muzzleloaders will be holding their 32nd Annual Rendezvous outside of Colfax this weekend. The club will be celebrating the Lewis & Clark fur trade era. They will be camping Friday through Sunday Northwest of town at Green Hollow and Manning Roads. The rendezvous includes rifle and pistol shoots.
The St. John Library is hosting a discussion Friday night about the myths and legends of Rock Lake. Topics will include the Rock Lake monster and the curse of Rock Lake. The presentation is at 7:00 on Friday at the St. John Library. Rock Lake is West of town.
A 20 dollar gift card from the Black Cypress restaurant in downtown Pullman is being offered to people who take part in a pasta taste testing panel. Washington State University needs 100 people to taste test pasta at the restaurant next week. The survey will take place on Tuesday from 3:30 to 5:30. Participants may register by calling the restaurant at 509-334-5800 and ask for a spot in the study. Participants must be at least 18 and must not have taken part in last year’s pasta study at Black Cypress. Groups are encouraged to sing up together for same table seating.
The first COVID-19 case in Idaho was reported in March of 2020. Since that time the state has had spikes and declines but even after the wave of the omicron variant, Ada County cases were falling. However, according to the Central District Health’s weekly report, as of Thursday when lab...
As phosphorus and lead levels in Coeur d’Alene Lake increase at a quicker pace, Idaho Gov. Brad Little is directing millions of dollars to research and efforts that will inform decisions about the health of the lake and surrounding communities.
Moscow residents can once again water their lawns starting on Monday. The City of Moscow’s Outdoor Irrigation Season will start on the 27th. Lawn watering is only allowed in the City of Moscow during the season at night.
SPOKANE, Wash. — People traveling between Spokane and Pullman on US 195 should expect to see delays. Drivers can expect 24-hour lane closures on US 195 for the next several months as Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) crews continue to replace cracked and damaged concrete panels on the bridge.
The federal government will allow the City of Pullman and the Pullman School District to cooperate on busing children to school for one more year. Since 1999 the school district has paid Pullman Transit to bus middle and high school students who live in the city. The deal requires a waiver from the Federal Transit Administration which bans busing K12 public education students on city buses that use federal funding.
Traffic is being delayed on State Route 127 in Whitman County for chip seal work. The Washington State Department of Transportation is working on SR127 South of Dusty for the rest of the week. One lane of traffic is being directed through the work zone by flaggers and pilot cars. The work is from 6:00 to 6:00 through Friday. Motorists can expect delays of up to 20 minutes.
A young mountain lion was shot and killed at Genesee on Saturday by a resident of the small North Idaho farming community.
Idaho Fish and Game conservation officer Mark Carson said the animal had been seen in the town multiple times.
“It didn’t seem to be afraid of humans, at all, which is never a good thing for sharp-tooth critters,” he said. “It looked like it was a young lion,...
OROFINO, ID — The 2022 River Rush Jet Boat Race was held Saturday, June 18 on the Clearwater River from Orofino to Kamiah. Lewiston residents Chuck Thompson, the pilot, and Shelby Crea, navigator won the race driving Rump Shaker #189. They placed first in CX Class as well as winning the overall championship.
Latah County will break ground on an expansion of its RV park at the Fairgrounds later this summer. In July of 2021, the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreational Vehicle Fund program awarded Latah County $84,432 in grant funding for its RV park expansion project. The improvements are planned to...
The power will be out in the Potlatch area on Saturday. The planned power outage from Clearwater Power will affect about a thousand customers in Potlatch, Princeton, Harvard, Viola, Avon, Deary and the surrounding areas. The outage starts Saturday morning at 8:00 and runs until 6:00 in the afternoon. The outage will allow crews to conduct needed maintenance on electrical infrastructure.
Renovations and upgrades for the Whitman County Courthouse in Colfax are running behind schedule. The 10 million dollar project began last fall which re-located county offices to temporary locations. The project was set to be complete by early July. Construction delays caused by supply chain issues have pushed completion of the project into August. County offices will then move back into the courthouse one at a time. All offices should be moved back into the newly renovated facility by early October.
The former Pullman resident who shot and killed Pullman High School student Tim Reeves in 2017 has had his sentenced re-imposed after admitting to probation violations. Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge re-imposed 22-year-old Keagan Tennant’s sentence during a hearing Wednesday in Moscow. Judge Judge sentenced Tennant to up to 30 years in prison. He is eligible for parole after 5 years.
The 24 hour traffic delays on U.S. Highway 195 between Pullman and Spokane start on Tuesday. The Washington State Department of Transportation is replacing concrete panels on a 10 mile stretch between Cashup Flat North of Steptoe and State Route 271 South of Rosalia. The work zone will be limited to one lane of traffic 24 hours a day Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The 24 hour closures will be limited until after the 4th of July. WSDOT officials have stated in the past that eventually the traffic delays will be 24 hours a day 7 days a week. Those delays are expected for the next several months into October when the work is scheduled to be complete. Traffic will be directed through the work zone by portable stoplights.
A Jeeps and Java car meet will be held in Moscow this weekend. Jeep parts and accessories retailer Quadratec is hosting the event on Saturday. It’s at Northwest River Supplies outdoor store from 9:00 to Noon. The Jeeps and Java car meet includes coffee, donuts and raffle prizes.
