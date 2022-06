Cameron Lenhardt will get his first up-close look at Nebraska’s football program this weekend, but he’s known about NU for more than a minute. Several years, in fact. While the four-star edge rusher now develops his game at IMG Academy in Florida, he started his high school career in New Jersey and Don Bosco Prep, where he said he got a scholarship offer from Mike Dawson.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 5 HOURS AGO