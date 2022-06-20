New Hampshire taps fed funds to upgrade school security

The only "New Hampshire advantage" is for well off people. We have the second oldest population in the country, older people move here so their pension, etc., doesn't get taxed away. The property taxes are high, if you lose your house and obviously your land they keep all the money from the auction. That's really harsh when maybe $10,000 was owed. How is that fair? It's like the insane civil forfeiture laws that make it easy for your money and property to be taken without being charged with anything. You're guilty until you prove you're innocent, it's very profitable for various arms of law enforcement. It's also been very abused. Where does all the lottery money go to? The liquor sales money, etc.? The solution to every school, fire department, police department seems to be throw more money at them. It doesn't work, they will never say that they have enough staffing and equipment. The electric company and water company told us to get energy star appliances, conserve water. We did, then they say that aren't making enough money now so they must raise rates. They are bloated and what can we do about it? Say I'm not buying your water or electricity anymore? It really is an unfair and crazy world we live in, good luck out there.

