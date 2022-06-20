ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire taps fed funds to upgrade school security

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is planning to tap into federal pandemic relief money to upgrade security in schools. The proposal, which was approved Friday by the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee, will divert $10.26 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds to provide security grants to public and private schools...

Derek Adams: What exactly are benefits of the NH advantage?

The only "New Hampshire advantage" is for well off people. We have the second oldest population in the country, older people move here so their pension, etc., doesn't get taxed away. The property taxes are high, if you lose your house and obviously your land they keep all the money from the auction. That's really harsh when maybe $10,000 was owed. How is that fair? It's like the insane civil forfeiture laws that make it easy for your money and property to be taken without being charged with anything. You're guilty until you prove you're innocent, it's very profitable for various arms of law enforcement. It's also been very abused. Where does all the lottery money go to? The liquor sales money, etc.? The solution to every school, fire department, police department seems to be throw more money at them. It doesn't work, they will never say that they have enough staffing and equipment. The electric company and water company told us to get energy star appliances, conserve water. We did, then they say that aren't making enough money now so they must raise rates. They are bloated and what can we do about it? Say I'm not buying your water or electricity anymore? It really is an unfair and crazy world we live in, good luck out there.
Federal money could boost state and municipal recycling programs in NH

Two new grant programs announced by the Environmental Protection Agency in June could help the state and municipalities recycle and reuse more materials, keeping them out of landfills. (Amanda Gokee | New Hampshire Bulletin) Brian Patnoe, who runs the transfer station in Lancaster, is tired of seeing materials that could...
Sununu urges restraint on capital spending plans

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu is urging restraint as the state gets to work on a capital spending budget for next fiscal year, warning that supply chain issues, rising interest rates and inflation will make projects much more costly. During a hearing on Monday,...
Don House: Belmont, Sanbornton, Tilton deserve better representation

The state government of New Hampshire needs to be focused on finding solutions to the issues that face the people of New Hampshire, and not be distracted by hyper-partisan divisive issues. The state issues that need attention are: an economy that works for all, equitable funding for public education, affordable housing, keeping our environment healthy for future generations, health care, and reproductive rights. I want to see young families attracted to NH instead of moving to other states for opportunities.
Senate candidate Morse visits North Conway

CONWAY — U.S. Senate candidate Chuck Morse toured North Conway and Berlin last Thursday, making appearances at the Yankee Clipper and Zeb's General Store. Morse (R-Salem) is currently president of the New Hampshire Senate. He's hoping to best Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan in the Nov. 8 general election. But first, Morse has to compete in the Sept. 13 primary with 10 other competitors.
New COVID-19 cases slightly increase, according to data from New Hampshire health officials

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire cases have slightly increased, according to data from New Hampshire health officials on Wednesday. There were 246 new known cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, compared to 169 reported on Tuesday. The average number of cases per day over the most recent 7-day period is 221. Over the previous 4 days, reported cases have stayed under 200.
In Massachusetts race for governor, ‘Democrats have the high ground,’ especially AG Maura Healey, new poll shows

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey handily leads in the race for governor, according to a new poll from the University of Massachusetts Lowell that affirms her overwhelming sustained lead over three fellow gubernatorial hopefuls. About 61% of likely voters say they would vote for Healey, a Democrat from Boston’s South...
Statement on today's Supreme Court ruling

The following is a statement from Commissioner Frank Edelblut regarding today's Carson v. Makin Supreme Court ruling:. "Schools of all kinds – public, non-public, religious or non-religious – have the distinct duty and ultimate responsibility to provide the best education possible for their students. This Supreme Court ruling clarifies what has always been so – that we do not discriminate against anyone, period. This ruling will ensure that school choice remains an opportunity for every student throughout the nation, and that there will be equality available among all educational institutions. There is no place for discrimination here in New Hampshire."
Sununu signs bill that makes changes to youth employment rules

A bill signed by Gov. Chris Sununu lowers the age limit for students to bus tables where alcohol is served from 15 to 14 years old. It also increases the hours most 16- and 17-year-olds can work when they’re in school. Senate Bill 345, which took effect Friday, was...
What Happens To Mass. If Supreme Court Strikes Down New York Gun Laws?

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — The Supreme Court could release an opinion on a case this week that might upend gun laws in Massachusetts and beyond. In New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen, the justices are deciding whether or not gun-owners in New York should need to prove to local authorities that they have a reason to carry a gun outside the home.
