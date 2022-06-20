ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Lewis Hamilton warned ‘one swallow doesn’t make a summer’ after Canadian podium

By Philip Duncan
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tbjlg_0gGRW7tU00

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has warned Lewis Hamilton that “one swallow doesn’t make a summer” after the seven-time world champion secured his first podium in nearly three months at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Hamilton will head into his home race at the British Grand Prix a week on Sunday with renewed rigour after he recovered from a back injury in Azerbaijan to finish third in Montreal – his best result since the opening round in Bahrain on March 27.

Max Verstappen took the chequered flag to claim his sixth win in nine appearances and the sixth in succession for the world champion’s in-form Red Bull team.

But Hamilton, already 98 points behind Verstappen in the standings, said he was “overwhelmed” to cross the line in third – a performance which provided the British driver with hope he could yet return to the winner’s circle this season.

However, both Hamilton and Mercedes were equally optimistic after his drive from the back to fifth position at last month’s Spanish Grand Prix only to be brought back down to earth at the ensuing rounds in Monaco and Azerbaijan.

And team principal Wolff said: “One swallow doesn’t make a summer. We saw that swallow in Barcelona but somehow it flew somewhere else.

“We need to be careful. We were off the pace in practice on Friday.

“In the wet in qualifying we were respectable and at times on Sunday we were the quickest.

“In the second stint, Lewis and (team-mate) George (Russell) were almost matching the front-runners and that was very encouraging to see.

To see him on the podium, without it being gifted to him, was good to see

Toto Wolff

“But we just need to be careful. There is so much work we need to do in order to be back at the front and we are not yet there.

“There have been a lot of races that worked against Lewis – where he could have scored a podium or a much better result and it wasn’t his wrong-doing but bad luck.

“So, to see him on the podium, without it being gifted to him, was good to see.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton hopes George Russell can take on more Mercedes ‘experiments’

Lewis Hamilton hopes to see Mercedes make fewer “experiments” with their car ahead of the British Grand Prix, with team-mate George Russell taking on more of a share over the remainder of the season. The seven-time world champion claimed just his second podium finish of the season at the Canadian Grand Prix last weekend but was left frustrated by the Mercedes W13 car during practice. Hamilton called the Mercedes “undrivable” and insisted their problems with ‘porpoising’ and ‘bouncing’ were “only getting worse” the more the team tinkered with the set-up of the W13. Mercedes were eventually able to put...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Lewis Hamilton jokes that George Russell should be the one to 'do the experiments' for Mercedes as the team's bouncing struggles continue... with the seven-time champion describing the W13 car as 'undriveable' in Montreal practice session

Lewis Hamilton joked that George Russell should be the one to take on the role of Mercedes' lab rat as the team's struggles continue. Having been the fastest team in Formula One for the last eight years, the Silver Arrows currently trail Red Bull and Ferrari in this season's constructors' standings.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton urged to step aside and retire from Formula 1

Formula 1 legends Sir Jackie Stewart and David Coulthard have urged Lewis Hamilton to ‘step aside’ and ‘retire’ from the sport to avoid the ‘pain’ of not being able to compete as he used to behind the wheel. Hamilton has struggled to adapt to Mercedes new W13 car in 2022 only finishing on the podium twice in nine races and has repeatedly been out-driven by teammate George Russell. He sits almost 100 points behind rival Max Verstappen in the standings and the Silver Arrows are still coming to terms with their car being the third-fastest on the grid.Stewart explained...
MOTORSPORTS
CarBuzz.com

F1's GOAT Makes Stunning Return To The Podium

Formula 1 returned to Canada for the first time since 2019, and it was an epic weekend. We include the entire weekend because it was one of those that was so much more than a Sunday race. The first thing we noticed was the crowd. Circuit Gilles Villeneuve threw its...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toto Wolff
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Lewis Hamilton
The Independent

Novak Djokovic vs Felix Auger-Aliassime LIVE: Tennis results after Rafael Nadal wins at Hurlingham Club

Rafael Nadal returned to the grass court for the first time since 2019 with a victory this afternoon as he defeated Stan Wawrinka in an exhibition match at Hurlingham Club in the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic.Nadal was a major doubt for Wimbledon after foot problems following his French Open victory in Paris, but in choosing to play at Hurlingham has signalled his intent to return to the All England Club later this month. The 36-year-old has already triumphed at the Australian and French Opens, is halfway to a calendar Grand Slam in 2022 and looked in good shape in...
TENNIS
swimswam.com

Canada Racks Up The Hardware On Night 5 Of World Championships

LCM (50-meter format) The nation of Canada came up big tonight in Budapest, medaling in four out of the five finals to make a move in the overall swimming medal table at these World Championships. 15-year-old Summer McIntosh kicked off the night in style with a new World Junior Record...
SWIMMING & SURFING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bahrain#Canadian#Monaco#Barcelona#British#Spanish
Tennis World Usa

Nadal fifth in the golf Balearic championship

Fifth place for Rafael Nadal at the Balearic absolute golf championship. At the Club de Golf Son Servera, in Spain, the Majorcan finished the competition - won by Marc Bisellach Servera - in fifth place with a score of 154 (+10) strokes. Good performance for the Iberian tennis player who...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Country
Azerbaijan
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Adil Rashid to miss England’s India white-ball series to make Mecca pilgrimage

Adil Rashid will miss England’s white-ball series against India after being given clearance to make the holy pilgrimage to Mecca.The Hajj is an annual journey to the sacred city in Saudi Arabia that all Muslims with physical and financial means are expected to carry out once in their lifetime.Rashid has found it difficult to make the pilgrimage due to timings and commitments, but the leg-spinner and his wife will make the trip this weekend after he got the green light from both Yorkshire and the England and Wales Cricket Board.The 34-year-old will miss some of Yorkshire’s Vitality Blast games and...
SPORTS
ESPN

Hungary's Kristof Milak sets world record in men's 200 butterfly

BUDAPEST, Hungary -- Hungary's Kristof Milak set a world record in the men's 200 butterfly at the swimming world championships on Tuesday. The 22-year-old Milak clocked 1 minute, 50.34 seconds to shave 0.39 seconds off the previous record he set at the last worlds in Gwangju, South Korea, on July 24, 2019.
SWIMMING & SURFING
The Independent

Red kite chicks head for Spain as UK returns favour for reintroduction scheme

A project to bring red kites back to UK skies is now sending chicks to help conservation efforts in Spain, which supplied birds for the highly successful reintroduction scheme.Conservationists say the red kite reintroduction is the UK’s most successful bird conservation project to date, and has done so well in its 33 years that English chicks can now be donated to efforts to help the birds in Spain.Red kites, a large bird of prey that largely feeds on carrion and worms and cuts a distinctive silhouette with wing tips that look like splayed fingers and a forked tail, were common...
ANIMALS
The Independent

The Independent

710K+
Followers
230K+
Post
335M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy