ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Ocado to raise £575m through new shares to fund growth

By Henry Saker-Clark
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R8ltZ_0gGRW58200

Online retailer Ocado has revealed plans to raise £575 million to help fund its growth plans.

The FTSE 100 company said after the markets closed on Monday that it will raise the cash injection through a placing of new shares.

It said it has also agreed a £300 million revolving credit facility, provided by a syndicate of international banks.

The fundraising comes after a drop in Ocado’s share price, which has seen its value cut by around half over the past six months as customers returned to pre-pandemic shopping habits.

Ocado told investors on Monday afternoon that members of its leadership team, including CEO Tim Steiner , will buy new shares as part of the placing.

“The net proceeds of the capital raise is expected to give the company enough liquidity to fund the requirements of its existing and expected customer commitments into the mid-term, driving strong growth and returns in the future,” the firm commented.

It said funding will be used to support growth in its Ocado Solutions business, which provides automated warehouse technology for retail partners.

The group said it needs to invest in the solutions business as rising online grocery demand global means its partners need to grow their fulfilment capacity.

Ocado said it will also be able to invest in technology innovation faster.

The group also held firm on its previous trading guidance for the current financial year.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

CMA provisionally finds construction firm cartels rigged £150m of contracts

A group of 10 construction firms illegally colluded to rig bids for £150 million of major contracts, according to provisional findings by the UK competition watchdog.The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said eight of the firms involved in the cartels have admitted to taking part.The rigged contracts for demolition services included work for Selfridges, Oxford University and the redevelopment of Bow Street’s magistrates’ court and police station in central London.Fines will be handed to businesses involved if the watchdog concludes in its final decision they have broken the law, the CMA said.The regulator said it “should not be assumed” that...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Consumer confidence falls to new record low amid ‘stark new economic reality’

Consumer confidence has fallen to its lowest level since records began in 1974 as a “stark new economic reality” hits households, figures show.GfK’s long-running Consumer Confidence Index dropped one point to minus 41 in June, setting a new record low for a second successive month.Confidence in personal finances over the next 12 months fell three points to minus 28 – 39 points lower than this time last year.Expectations for the general economic situation over the coming year also dropped, by one point to minus 57 – 55 points lower than last June.The major purchase index, a measure of confidence in...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Consumer confidence falls to lowest level on record as inflation fears deepen

Consumer confidence has plunged to its lowest level on record as households face a “stark new reality”, a report has warned.GfK’s consumer confidence index fell one point in June to minus 41, the lowest level recorded by the survey since it began in 1974.Confidence in the economy for the next 12 months fell one point to minus 57 – a drop of 55 points since last year.People’s confidence in their personal finances fell three points to minus 28 – 39 points lower than this time last year.The major purchase index, a measure of confidence in buying big-ticket items, remained...
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

710K+
Followers
230K+
Post
335M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy