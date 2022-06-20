ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Harry Styles Helps Fan Come Out During Wembley Stadium Show: ‘You’re Officially Gay, My Boy’

By Thania Garcia
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49xtC2_0gGRVtly00

Click here to read the full article.

During his Sunday concert at London’s Wembley Stadium, Harry Styles caught the request of an enthusiastic Italian supporter who was holding up a sign that read: “From Ono to Wembley: Help me come out.” Happily obliging, Styles picked up the sign and a rainbow flag and did just that.

With the crowd chanting the fan’s name, Styles declared, “When this flag goes over my head, you are officially out. I think that’s how it works: When this sign goes over the head, you’re officially gay, my boy.”

He then ran across the massive stadium stage with the flag by his feet as his band built the anticipation further with a swirling drum beat. With his head thrown back and with the emblematic rainbow raised above his eye line, Styles shouted, “Congratulations, you’re a free man!” View the entire moment in the Twitter video below.

Styles’ old bandmate, Niall Horan , was also in attendance for Sunday’s Wembley show. Fans began uploading videos of the “Slow Hands” singer standing among the audience with a smile stretched across his face as he watched Styles perform One Direction’s debut single, “What Makes You Beautiful.”

This was night two of Styles’ pair of Wembley shows. The singer also performed on June 18 and took to Twitter after the concert to share his gratitude, saying it was “one of my favorite shows we’ve ever played,” a grand compliment coming from Styles, who last year played 42 sold-out arena shows.

Styles is also set to continue his “ Love On Tour ” through March of 2023, slated for 15 nights each in New York and Los Angeles with an additional five nights per city in Chicago and Austin.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 23

Related
Variety

Juror Reveals Why Amber Heard Lost to Johnny Depp: She Had ‘Crocodile Tears’ and Made Us ‘Uncomfortable’

Click here to read the full article. A juror from the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial spoke exclusively to “Good Morning America” about the trial verdict, which ruled that Heard defamed Depp when she wrote a 2018 Washington Post op-ed alluding to her past claims of domestic violence. Heard is ordered to pay $10.35 million in damages to Depp as a result. The juror, one of five men on the seven-person jury, told “GMA” that Heard’s emotional testimony during the trial was not realistic. “The crying, the facial expressions that she had, the staring at the jury. All of us were...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Everything Coming to Netflix in June 2022

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is entering Pride month and the beginning of summer with a packed slate of content, which includes Season 3 of “The Umbrella Academy” and a host of taped specials from the streamer’s Netflix Is a Joke Festival, including “Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration,” which features a slew of heavy-hitters from the world of queer comedy. On June 1, Netflix will debut a wide range of movie titles, including the first three “Mission Impossible” films, the 1989 classic “Steel Magnolias,” James Cameron’s “Titanic,” “The Amazing Spider-Man” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Queer content that will...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Mighty Natalie Portman: How She Emerged From the Marvel Sidelines to Wield Thor’s Hammer

Click here to read the full article. It wasn’t just that Natalie Portman packed on so much muscle she could arm-wrestle Captain America. It’s that she’d never been asked to do it before. Throughout her 30-year career, Portman has grown accustomed to exploiting her lean five-foot-three frame, most memorably in her Oscar-winning performance as an obsessive, spindle-thin ballet dancer in 2010’s “Black Swan.” As the brilliant astrophysicist Jane Foster in 2011’s “Thor” and 2013’s “Thor: The Dark World,” she spends much of her screen time in varying states of dewy-eyed peril or with her head craned at a substantial angle to...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Baz Luhrmann
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Elvis
Person
Kate Bush
Person
Niall Horan
E! News

Harry Styles Proves He Adores Olivia Wilde With Sweet PDA

Don't worry darlings, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are still going strong. The hot-and-heave couple were spotted out in North London on June 13 and didn't hold back from showing some sweet PDA, as seen in E! News' exclusive photos. Harry and Olivia kept their looks casual with the "Watermelon...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay Men#Wembley Stadium#Racism#Italian#Loveontourwembley
HollywoodLife

Shakira Holds Hands With Son Sasha, 7, In 1st Photos Since Split From Gerard Pique

Heartbreak can feel like a kick to the gut, and there were plenty of those going down on Wednesday when Shakira took one of her and Gerard Piqué’s sons to karate in Barcelona, Spain. The outing marked the first time Shakira, 45, was seen in public since she and Gerard, 35, announced the end of their relationship. In the photos, the “Queen of Latin Music” held the hand of her and Gerard’s seven-year-old son, Sasha, while exiting the karate class. Shakira kept it casual with a “Locals Only” t-shirt, a pair of distressed jeans, and some fashionable sunglasses.
CELEBRITIES
wrestlingrumors.net

They Did! Two Former WWE Stars Have Gotten Married

Congratulations! Wrestling is a complicated industry as you have no idea when the wrestlers are going to be able to find free time for anything outside of the ring. The wrestlers are on the road almost constantly and romantic relationships can be even more complicated than anything else. Some wrestlers have figured it out though, even while working for different promotions.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
Daily Mail

'That wasn't a joke!' Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden makes awkward blunder as she tells teen comic Eva Abley with cerebral palsy that she has 'funny bones'

Amanda Holden suffered an awkward moment on Wednesday night's live Britain's Got Talent semi final. The TV star, 51, was left red faced after she told teenage comic Eva Abley, who has cerebral palsy, that she had 'funny bones.'. Eva, 14, was being critiqued by Amanda and her fellow judges...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Finn Wolfhard Addresses Fan Theory That Noah Schnapp’s ‘Stranger Things’ Character Is Gay

Ever since Season 3 of Stranger Things premiered back in 2019, fans of the hit Netflix series have been theorizing that Noah Schnapp’s character Will Byers is gay. Fresh off the release of Season 4: Volume 1, fans seem to believe that the show’s creators are ready to give a definitive answer regarding Will’s sexuality. In Episode 5, Schnapp’s Will appears to suggest he’s pondering whether to come out to Finn Wolfhard’s Mike, as the pair have a heart-to-heart moment.
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

5 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone glued to their screens next week

It’s been a long wait, but Netflix subscribers in the US finally get to enjoy more of the story of the Shelby gang from the Small Heath area of Birmingham in the UK. Three years after the release of the previous set of Peaky Blinders episodes, Season 6 of the series is among the latest batch of high-profile Netflix new releases. The new season, among other things, finds Tommy Shelby, played by the moody and menacing Cillian Murphy, forced to pick up the pieces after his failed attempt at the end of Season 5 to assassinate fascist politician Oswald Mosley.
TV SERIES
Page Six

Pregnant Nicky, Tessa Hilton show off baby bumps in matching swimsuits

Sisters-in-law Nicky and Tessa Hilton are showing off their pregnancy progress poolside. The fashion designer, 38, and the model, 28, wore matching pink-and-purple Liberty floral one-piece swimsuits from A Pea in the Pod ($128) while lounging on Tuesday. “Suns out ☀️ Bumps out 🤰,” Nicky wrote on Instagram. “Can’t wait for the cousins to meet each other!” Tessa — who’s married to Nicky’s brother, Barron Hilton — commented, “Love you! So soon!” She reposted the same image on Wednesday, writing, “Matching bumps 🤰🏼🤰🏼The count down [sic] begins!” She cradled her budding belly in the sweet shot, while Nicky posed with one arm behind her head. Both...
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Keke Palmer Wore an Actual Wedding Dress to the U.K. Premiere of Lightyear

Keke Palmer—actor, singer, meme queen—recently turned up to the premiere of Lightyear in a sleek white dress with a feathered hem, and she looks absolutely radiant. ICYMI, Lightyear is about the adventures of Buzz Lightyear, an adult man in the Pixar Universe whose likeness inspires the Buzz Lightyear toy Andy plays with in Toy Story. Voiced by Chris Evans, he's, I dunno, a space ranger or something. And Palmer voices his fellow cadet Izzy Hawthorne.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

Variety

68K+
Followers
55K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy