Alabama man killed when car overturned on highway early Monday morning

An Alabama man was killed early Monday when his truck left the roadway and overturned.

Alabama State Troopers report a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4 a.m. Monday, June 20, has claimed the life of a Grady man.

Dallas C. Missildine, 30, was fatally injured when the 2003 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving left the roadway and overturned.

Missildine was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle.

Missildine was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred on County Road 4, approximately 20 miles south of Montgomery, in Montgomery County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.