CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Temperatures are soaring and so are those power bills. Those looking for ways to save by cutting back on precious air conditioning might be thinking of doing so when they're not at home, but some online posts suggest there are better methods to try, and turning off the A.C. for several hours forces the unit to work harder to cool the house back down when you come home.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO