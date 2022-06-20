ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Drake's "Texts Go Green" & 9 Other New Songs Out This Week

Cover picture for the articleEvery week, we bring you #SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course...

NYLON

Dissecting Drake's "Sticky," His Rap Check-In On Honestly, Nevermind

Drake’s new album is a swift departure from the music that made him famous. Honestly, Nevermind dropped on June 17, just a few hours after the Canadian rapper announced the project. And to everyone's surprise, the 14-track record veers away from his rap and R&B roots and directly into house-inspired music. With its club-ready beats and earnest vocals, Honestly Nevermind seems to be a direct response to his critics. It’s not what you’d expect from Drake, and according to him, that’s the point.
CELEBRITIES
NYLON

What The Lyrics Of Beyoncé's "Break My Soul" Say About Work

Beyoncé dropped her new song, “Break My Soul,” on the longest day of the year: the summer solstice. With the abundance of daylight, there’s only one thing she wants us to do: quit our grinds, and start moving. “Break My Soul” is the world’s first official...
CELEBRITIES
NYLON

Sometimes, Forever

Somewhere in a scroll of YouTube comments, a single from Soccer Mommy’s third record, Sometimes, Forever, is described by a listener as “like the 90s, but brand new.” The observation is spot on. Soccer Mommy’s Sophie Allison has built a career on her capacity to mesh turn of the millennium grunge-pop and the tender, confessional songwriting of the late 2010s with uncanny sincerity and precision.
MUSIC
NYLON

TikTok’s New Beauty Trend Is Skin Care With A Side Of Existentialism

In the age of highly curated (and edited) social media posts, it can sometimes be hard to feel like you're coming across something authentic online. The latest TikTok trend, however, injects some much-needed vulnerability and openness into one of the most unexpected types of content: beauty product recommendation videos. Starting the video captions off with a product question like “what mascara do you guys use?” the creators then go on to insert a confession into the sentence before ending off with their favorite product.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
NYLON

Soccer Mommy Answers Your Life Questions

Soccer Mommy’s Sophie Allison is not one for sitting still. Just two years after the release of her stellar sophomore album color theory, the Nashville-based singer is back with its equally impressive followup, Sometimes, Forever, out Friday. Over the past few weeks, the band has shared four singles from the upcoming LP, played Governors Ball (and headlined their own Governors Ball After Dark show at Bowery Ballroom), and appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, all while prepping for an upcoming European tour later this summer.
SOCCER
NYLON

The 5 Best Things To Stream On HBO Max In July 2022

Summer is heating up, which can only mean one thing: more time to watch TV from the comfort of your nice air-conditioned home. Sure, you could always venture outside. You could even take a trip to your local movie theater to see any of the huge blockbusters that are dominating the box office, like the very good Top Gun: Maverick or the very meh Jurassic World Dominion. But come on, be honest with yourself — can anything really compete with a binge sesh on your own couch?
TV & VIDEOS
NYLON

Music Helps Justice Marley Run Her Brand, More Justice

On Repeat is a music series where NYLON asks our favorite creatives — designers, artists, and more — about the songs they can't stop playing while they work. You're going to want to add these to your playlists and streaming platforms ASAP. Though Justice Marley grew up with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
NYLON

Lorde Calls Bad 'Solar Power' Reviews "Painful"

Lorde is not bothered by your opinion of Solar Power, at least not anymore. In her latest newsletter dispatch, the singer celebrated the album’s anniversary and talked about receiving negative reviews. “It’s been a year since I announced the release of Solar Power,” she wrote. “I can honestly say...
CELEBRITIES
NYLON

Zoey Deutch Is A Cancelled Influencer In 'Not Okay' Trailer

The first teaser trailer for Not Okay opens with a disclaimer: “WARNING,” a flashing red sign reads. “This film contains an unlikeable female protagonist. Viewer discretion advised.”. Said “unlikeable female protagonist” is Danni Sanders, “an aimless aspiring writer with no friends, no romantic prospects and — worst...
MOVIES
NYLON

Santigold Announces "Multisensory" Album & Tour Experience

After a hiatus, Santigold is back with new music and a North American tour. The contemporary artist — best known for hit songs like “Creator” and “Disparate Youth” — has been working on her next big project and is (almost) ready to share new music.
MUSIC
NYLON

Shea Couleé Hints At Exciting Things to Come In the Second Half of ‘All Stars 7’

From now on, whenever I hear the phrase ‘stepping out on the right foot,’ I’ll immediately think about Shea Couleé. After finishing as a finalist in season nine of RuPaul’s Drag Race and returning to collect her crown in All Stars 5, the Chicago-based all-around performer (seriously: singing, rapping, dancing, acting — she does it all with ease) arrived to the all-winners season of All Stars clearly ready to snatch it all again. In the season’s first episode, Shea seamlessly dominated the “Legends” songwriting challenge with a perfectly rapped verse and effortlessly choreographed dance routine. She capped it off with a win in what has proven to be one of the franchise’s silliest, but most memorable lip-syncs (to Ella Fitzgerald’s cover of “Old McDonald”). And oh yeah, did I mention she did it while wearing off-the-runway Maison Valentino Haute Couture?
TV & VIDEOS
NYLON

Hunjiya Strives For Better Communication On "Talk2Me!" & "Favorite"

It was an early start of a Monday morning for me on the East Coast, but in Seoul, it was hitting close to midnight for Hunjiya. Through tired eyes and slight delirium, we both joked, the singer spoke about the upcoming “big day” that would mark her first release since 2020.
WORLD
NYLON

Marzz On Coming Out: "Put Yourself First And Be Selfish"

There’s no one way of coming out. In that spirit for Pride 2022, NYLON asked six queer musicians to share their coming out stories. In the as-told-to below, rising non-binary R&B singer Marzz recounts their religious upbringing and breaking the news to their family, and argues for coming out to be a more casual affair. Read more stories from Tove Styrke.
ENTERTAINMENT
NYLON

Ariana Grande Cosigns Curtain Bangs As One Of Summer’s Biggest Trends

As Ariana Grande rose to superstardom, we all grew to know and love the singer and her signature slicked-back thick ponytail in tandem. After wearing the same hair style almost exclusively for years, in the past year Ariana has started to experiment with updating her pony with some of the latest hair trends. She’s tried face-framing baby braids while performing live, shot with a wet-look ‘do for her beauty brand r.e.m beauty, and even rocked a sleek side part. Now, the singer has unveiled a new update to her up-do obsession: a loose half-up hairstyle with face-framing layers and brand-new curtain bangs.
BEAUTY & FASHION
NYLON

BTS' Break Is A Necessary Step For The Group

There's a specific allegory that RM likes to use to describe BTS. "It's like the seven of us are on a boat, looking in different directions, but going the same way," he says. On Proof, the group's latest album, that image becomes ever so clear. The sweeping anthology traverses the Korean superstars' work, from their scrappy origins to their history-making hits, weaving together their discography like a half-finished fable. “Yet To Come,” the group’s sentimental new single, is its symbolic turning of a page, a way to reassure their millions of fans that things are changing and that's okay. But what happens now to the boys who, against the odds, got everything they wanted and more? Where can they go from here?
THEATER & DANCE
NYLON

Emma Chamberlain Makes Her Late Night Debut In A Mini Skirt

Emma Chamberlain stans, this is the moment we’ve all been waiting for. On Wednesday, June 22, the 21-year-old internet star made her first-ever appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She made her late night debut to chat about her viral red carpet moment with Jack Harlow at...
BEAUTY & FASHION

