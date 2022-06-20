Drake's "Texts Go Green" & 9 Other New Songs Out This Week

There's a specific allegory that RM likes to use to describe BTS. "It's like the seven of us are on a boat, looking in different directions, but going the same way," he says. On Proof, the group's latest album, that image becomes ever so clear. The sweeping anthology traverses the Korean superstars' work, from their scrappy origins to their history-making hits, weaving together their discography like a half-finished fable. “Yet To Come,” the group’s sentimental new single, is its symbolic turning of a page, a way to reassure their millions of fans that things are changing and that's okay. But what happens now to the boys who, against the odds, got everything they wanted and more? Where can they go from here?
