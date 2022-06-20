Drake's "Texts Go Green" & 9 Other New Songs Out This Week

From now on, whenever I hear the phrase ‘stepping out on the right foot,’ I’ll immediately think about Shea Couleé. After finishing as a finalist in season nine of RuPaul’s Drag Race and returning to collect her crown in All Stars 5, the Chicago-based all-around performer (seriously: singing, rapping, dancing, acting — she does it all with ease) arrived to the all-winners season of All Stars clearly ready to snatch it all again. In the season’s first episode, Shea seamlessly dominated the “Legends” songwriting challenge with a perfectly rapped verse and effortlessly choreographed dance routine. She capped it off with a win in what has proven to be one of the franchise’s silliest, but most memorable lip-syncs (to Ella Fitzgerald’s cover of “Old McDonald”). And oh yeah, did I mention she did it while wearing off-the-runway Maison Valentino Haute Couture?

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 HOURS AGO