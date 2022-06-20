ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyonce is Dropping a New Song at Midnight, “Break My Soul”

By Alex Hopper
 3 days ago

After announcing her comeback record, Rennaisance, last week, Beyonce is ready to share the lead single from the album, “Break My Soul.” The first taste from the forthcoming record will arrive at midnight Monday night (June 20).

Queen Bey made the announcement by changing the bios on her social media pages to read, “6. BREAK MY SOUL midnight ET.” Aside from the song’s title and track-listing, fans were left completely in the dark about the new song but are still buzzing about it nonetheless.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mILhq_0gGRMtWV00

One fan, @TheTitanBaddie, pointed out that “Break My Soul” was reportedly written and produced by the same creative team that gave us other seminal Beyonce tracks like “Partition,” “1 + 1,” “Single Ladies,” and “Countdown,” teasing its soon-to-be a hit status.

Another fan, @onthebulletin, added the new single to the “Track 6” club, hinting that the song’s placement on the album has it joining the ranks of “Me, Myself and I” and “Upgrade U.”

The song is the first glimpse into Beyonce’s first solo studio album since Lemonade in 2016. In the period between Lemonade and Renaissance, Beyonce jumped on a heavily hip-hop-influenced record with her husband Jay-Z, Everything Is Love. Their joint album saw the singer trading in her soaring vocals in favor of rap, nearly surpassing Jay himself. She was last heard on an original song written for King Richard, “Be Alive.”

In a recent cover story for British Vogue, the music of Renaissance was described as “Music that makes you rise, that turns your mind to cultures and subcultures, to our people past and present, music that will unite so many on the dance floor, music that touches your soul.”

The full album will arrive on July 29, but Beyonce’s renaissance begins tonight at midnight.

Photo: Sony Music

ETOnline.com

Janet Jackson Reveals What People Still Get Wrong About Her

Janet Jackson has been in the public eye since she was just a child, and nearly five decades later, she still feels there are things about her that are misrepresented. The 56-year-old singer opens up in a new interview with Essence, revealing what people still get wrong about her to this day.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Shakira Holds Hands With Son Sasha, 7, In 1st Photos Since Split From Gerard Pique

Heartbreak can feel like a kick to the gut, and there were plenty of those going down on Wednesday when Shakira took one of her and Gerard Piqué’s sons to karate in Barcelona, Spain. The outing marked the first time Shakira, 45, was seen in public since she and Gerard, 35, announced the end of their relationship. In the photos, the “Queen of Latin Music” held the hand of her and Gerard’s seven-year-old son, Sasha, while exiting the karate class. Shakira kept it casual with a “Locals Only” t-shirt, a pair of distressed jeans, and some fashionable sunglasses.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Gates Seen Getting Close To "Love & Hip Hop Miami" Star

It used to be considered taboo to participate in an unconventional relationship, but these days, many couples are straying from the traditional family makeup. Some have open relationships, polyamorous marriages, or certain rules and boundaries that are often looked down upon, and we're seeing this increase in Hip Hop. Lousiana star Kevin Gates and his wife Dreka have long put their unconventional pairing on display as they have discussed intimate details of their lives, but in recent months, the rapper's fans have been questioning whether or not the couple is still together.
HIP HOP
Complex

Jeannie Mai Reveals Her and Jeezy’s 5-Month-Old Daughter for First Time in Family Montage Video

After Jeannie Mai and Jeezy welcomed their first child together in January, the couple have finally given fans a look at their 5-month-old daughter Monaco. In a video uploaded to her YouTube account Hello Hunnay, Mai offered many glimpses of Monaco. “[This] might be the most exciting episode I’ve ever had here on Hello Hunnay. It’s time to share the most amazing, exciting, newest member of the Hello Hunnay family," she opened the video above. "You’re going to meet someone very, very special in my life. Somebody new, somebody shiny, somebody who smells so good, like, five months old good."
CELEBRITIES
