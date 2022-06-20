ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arenzville, IL

Bridge Closed on Rt 9 West of Arenzville

wlds.com
 3 days ago

The bridge on County Highway 9 from Arenzville to...

wlds.com

wlds.com

City of Winchester Repairing Storm Sewers Along Main & Cherry Near IREC

Traffic through the middle of Winchester may be disrupted for the next few weeks. Utility Supervisor John Simmons and work crews began pulling up sidewalks at the intersection of Cherry Street and Main Street to replace crumbling storm sewers next to the Illinois Rural Electric Co-Op building. Winchester Mayor Rex...
WINCHESTER, IL
County
Cass County, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Traffic
Cass County, IL
Government
City
Arenzville, IL
wlds.com

U-Haul Burns on I-72 in Scott County on Monday

Illinois State Police District 20 troopers responded to a U-Haul that caught fire on Interstate 72 in Scott County late Monday afternoon. Heavy smoke could be seen for miles starting around 4:20PM Monday as a ball of flames engulfed the vehicle, which was towing a trailer eastbound with a blue Subaru on it, according to Quincy’s WGEM.
SCOTT COUNTY, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Christian County Board Meets For Four Hours; Terminates Zoning And Solid Waste Director

A four-hour County Board Meeting focused heavily on animal control and culminated with the termination of former Christian County Animal Control Director and current Zoning Board and Solid Waste Director Vince Harris. The Christian County Board also approved allowing the proper authorities to start an investigation into multiple accounts run at Animal Control. The closed session lasted over an hour.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

Motorcycle vs. Car Crash on U.S. 67 north of Jacksonville

At least one person was injured when a motorcycle and a car crash on U.S. 67 at Mt. Zion Road north of Jacksonville this afternoon. Initial reports of a car versus motorcycle crash came into West Central Illinois Dispatch just after 4PM this afternoon. The Jacksonville Fire Department, LifeStar EMS,...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Real estate transfers in Adams County from June 6-10, 2022

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. The estate of Roger K. Goodwin of New Canaan, Conn., sold...
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

Pike County Health Department Investigating Gastroenteritis Cases

The Pike County Health Department is investigating a cluster of communicable illness. Pike County Health Department Director of Nursing Sharon Bargmann says the illness dates back to Friday, June 10th with cases coming from throughout the county: “We are investigating a cluster of illnesses that include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, stomach pains, headache, and body aches that occurred on the weekend of June 10th. Norovirus is suspected. We don’t have any known food source or cause other than that has been identified. With norovirus, normally symptoms develop between 12-48 hours after being exposed to norovirus. Most people with norovirus get better in 1-3 days.”
PIKE COUNTY, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Senior in pickup kills Ride Illinois board member Ramon Escapa on bike in downstate Frederick

Tragically, a senior driving a pickup truck fatally struck Schuyler County judge, and Ride Illinois board member Ramon M. Escapa, 42, as he bicycled with his wife on a rural road near downstate Frederick, according to David Simmons, executive director of the statewide advocacy group. Frederick is located in west-central Illinois on the Illinois River, about 50 miles northwest of Springfield.
FREDERICK, IL
Whiskey Riff

Illinois Duck Hunters Share Insane Video Of Tornado Heading Straight For Their Blind

When the duck hunters become the “sitting ducks” themselves… It’s no secret that storms seem to be rising in the lately. Whether it’s devastating tornadoes, destructive hurricanes, storms, droughts, wildfires… Mother Nature just seems to be angry. And while there are always crazy videos from any storm, I don’t think I’ve seen one like this. A few years back, a group of Illinois duck hunters got a front-row seat to a tornado near Havana, Illinois. According to NBC 25 News, Jace […] The post Illinois Duck Hunters Share Insane Video Of Tornado Heading Straight For Their Blind first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ILLINOIS STATE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
wlds.com

Horse Killed In Trailer Rollover on I-72 on Saturday

One horse was killed when a trailer disconnected and rolled over on Interstate 72 outside of New Berlin Saturday afternoon. Illinois State Police, New Berlin Fire & EMS, and the Sangamon County Rescue Squad responded to a trailer rollover on I-72 westbound at Mile Marker 83 around 3:40PM Saturday. According...
NEW BERLIN, IL
khqa.com

Circuit judge killed in bicycle/vehicle crash Sunday morning

SCHUYLER COUNTY, Ill. — An 8th Judicial Circuit Judge was killed Sunday morning when his bicycle was hit from behind by a vehicle Sunday morning. According to the Illinois State Police, Ramon M. Escapa, 42, of Rushville was pronounced deceased. He was appointed an 8th Judicial Circuit Judge in...
SCHUYLER COUNTY, IL
977wmoi.com

Macomb Police Respond to Single Vehicle Accident

On 06/20/22 at approximately 11:45 am, the Macomb Police Department responded to a single vehicle accident in the 200 block of E. University Dr. Witnesses stated that a vehicle went off the roadway and up an embankment, causing it be become airborne. Witnesses further stated that the vehicle came to a rest in Oakwood Cemetery and that the driver was currently fleeing from the scene on foot.
MACOMB, IL
thebengilpost.com

Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during June 12-18, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Donavon Holmes, 19 of Wilsonville, is charged with possession of less than 5 grams of meth in connection with a June 10 incident. Mark Garst, 51 of...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

Missing Spfld Woman Found Safe

A former Jacksonville resident who went missing in Springfield last week has been found. According to an update by the Missing Person Awareness Network, 27-year-old Rose Therese Egan has been found safe. Egan, who now lives in Springfield, went missing after she was last seen at a Springfield McDonald’s restaurant...
JACKSONVILLE, IL

Community Policy