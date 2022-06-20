Bridge Closed on Rt 9 West of Arenzville

The Pike County Health Department is investigating a cluster of communicable illness. Pike County Health Department Director of Nursing Sharon Bargmann says the illness dates back to Friday, June 10th with cases coming from throughout the county: “We are investigating a cluster of illnesses that include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, stomach pains, headache, and body aches that occurred on the weekend of June 10th. Norovirus is suspected. We don’t have any known food source or cause other than that has been identified. With norovirus, normally symptoms develop between 12-48 hours after being exposed to norovirus. Most people with norovirus get better in 1-3 days.”

PIKE COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO