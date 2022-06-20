ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins Tribute Shows Add Krist Novoselic, John Paul Jones, Nandi Bushell, and More to Lineup

By Jacob Uitti
 3 days ago
The list of names keeps growing.

That’s a testament to the power and legacy of the late drummer and frontman Taylor Hawkins, who passed away earlier this year while on tour with the Foo Fighters south of the border.

The Foo Fighters are putting on a series of tribute shows to honor their fallen friend and the list of names is only increasing. The upcoming show on September 27 in Los Angeles at the KIA Forum now includes Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic, Nile Rodgers, Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones, P!nk, and young musician Nandi Bushell.

Wrote Bushell of the news on Twitter, “So Excited!!!”

Also slated for the L.A. show are Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson, LeAnn Rimes, Chad Smith, Miley Cyrus, Joan Jett, Brad Wilk, Gene Simmons, Nikki Sixx, Alanis Morissette, and Queens of the Stone Age/Chris Cornell collaborator Alain Johannes.

Chris Rock is set to make an appearance at the show earlier in the month at Wembley Stadium on September 3 in London, along with Novoselic, Jones, and more, joining the Foos.

Earlier this week, the Foo Fighters announced the first wave of special guests slated to perform in London. At the top of the billing are Liam Gallagher, Josh Homme, Chrissie Hynde, and Brian May.

Also included are Mark Ronson, Stewart Copeland, Roger Taylor, Rufus Taylor, Omar Hakim, Chris Chaney, Wolfgang Van Halen, Supergrass, and Hawkins’ Chevy Metal bandmates. Comedian Dave Chapelle will also be on hand for a special appearance.

The band also announced that proceeds from the London show will “benefit charities in the U.K. chosen by the Hawkins family” with more details also being announced soon.

The show will mark the first time the Foos have taken the stage since Hawkins’ death on March 25 at the age of 50. The legendary rock outfit promptly canceled their ongoing south America tour in light of their drummer’s tragic passing.

The London tribute concert is the first of two shows and will be held on September 3 at Wembley Stadium. The Foos will also play a second show on September 27 at the Kia Forum in L.A. that will similarly have a star-studded line-up. Tickets for both gigs will go on sale on June 17 via the Foo Fighters’ website.

“As one of the most respected and beloved figures in modern music, Taylor’s monolithic talent and magnetic personality endeared him to millions of fans, peers, friends and fellow musical legends the world over,” the Foo Fighters said in a statement earlier this month.

Adding, “Millions mourned his untimely passing on March 25, with passionate and sincere tributes coming from fans as well as musicians Taylor idolized.

“The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will unite several of those artists, the Hawkins family and of course his Foo Fighters brothers in celebration of Taylor’s memory and his legacy as a global rock icon – his bandmates and his inspirations playing the songs that he fell in love with, and the ones he brought to life.”

Hawkins passed away earlier this year in Bogotá, Colombia at just 50 years old, right before the Foos were set to play at Festival Estéreo Picnic on March 25.

Photo by Jim Bennett/Getty Images

