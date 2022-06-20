ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, OH

Nowicki selected VP of Enrollment Management at MVNU

By From Mount Vernon Nazarene University
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon Nazarene University President Henry W. Spaulding II, Ph.D., has announced the appointment of Justin Nowicki as the new Vice President of Enrollment Management, effective June 1. “In assessing the significant enrollment challenges facing higher education, it is essential to reorganize the Senior Leadership...

