ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Average SVR paid by UK mortgage borrowers hits highest level in 13 years

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Iqyn2_0gGRIoUw00
Figures from the trade body UK Finance show at the end of 2021 just over 1 million borrowers were paying their lenders’ SVR and that the average outstanding mortgage for these customers was £76,499.

The average standard variable rate paid by UK mortgage borrowers reached its highest level in 13 years this month, it was revealed on Monday, and last week’s increase in the Bank of England base rate is to push it up further.

The financial firm Moneyfacts said the average SVR had gone up to 4.91% at the start June, and was up by 0.51 percentage points on December 2021. It is now at its highest level since February 2009.

SVRs are typically paid by borrowers who have come to the end of a fixed or discount-rate deal and are set at the discretion of lenders.

Figures from the trade body UK Finance show at the end of 2021 just over 1 million borrowers were paying their lenders’ SVR and that the average outstanding mortgage for these customers was £76,499.

Each 0.25 percentage point increase in rates will add about £16 a month to their repayments.

The Bank of England has increased the base rate five times since December, taking it from a historic low of 0.1% to 1.25%.

Some lenders have passed on every increase so far, but others have opted not to.

After the most recent increase, last Thursday, Santander announced it would increase its SVR from the beginning of August. Skipton and Leeds building societies said they would not be increasing theirs.

Many of Santander’s customers are on a different rate – its follow-on rate (FoR) which is explicitly linked to the base rate and will rise by 0.25% at the start of July.

Moneyfacts’ figures were calculated before last week’s widely predicted rise.

Other mortgage rates have also increased in recent months as the cost of funding deals has risen.

Moneyfacts said the average cost of a two-year fixed-rate mortgage had risen for eight consecutive months and, at 3.25%, had reached its highest level since November 2014.

Five-year fixed-rate mortgages have also been increasing in cost, with the average rate at 3.37%.

Eleanor Williams, finance expert at Moneyfacts, said: “It’s only the 90% and 95% LTV tiers (so often favoured by first-time buyers) where the average two- and five-year fixed rates remain lower now than they were this time last year, which may give hope to those looking to take a step on to the property ladder.

“While many consumers are battling the ongoing cost of living crisis though, it remains to be seen how any further changes in the market will impact prospective mortgage borrowers.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The French are obsessed with the burkini – and it’s all getting a bit embarrassing

Hello and welcome to the Get a Grip prize, which I just invented. The GAG award is given on an ad hoc basis to a country doing a standout job of humiliating itself on the global stage by fixating on something ridiculous while the world burns. The award honours those who seem to have lost all sense of perspective and gently urges them to try worrying about something more important.
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage Borrowers#Mortgage Lenders#Svr#Fixed Rate Mortgage#Uk#The Bank Of England#Uk Finance
Money

Daily Mortgage Rates Moved Down This Week | May 28 & 29, 2022

Mortgage rates for all loan types moved lower this week. The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is now 5.629%, down 0.287 percentage points compared to last Friday. The rate is also nearly half a percentage point lower than it was a month ago. Borrowers planning on applying for...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Money

Freddie Mac's 30-year Mortgage Rate Soars to 5.78%

Mortgage rates are back on the rise this week. The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage jumped to 5.78% for the week ending June 16, according to Freddie Mac. "Mortgage rates surged as the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage moved up more than half a percentage point, marking the largest...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Mortgage rates hit 5.78% - the largest weekly increase since 1987 and well above the 3.11% recorded at the start of the year: House prices are expected to surge despite tumbling affordability

Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates had their biggest one-week jump in 35 years with the Federal Reserve this week raising its key rate by three-quarters of a point in bid to tame high inflation. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the 30-year rate climbed from 5.23% last week to...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Sterling has further to fall as Bank of England wrestles growth-inflation conundrum, strategists say

LONDON — Sterling has fallen more than 9% against the U.S. dollar so far this year and despite a recent reprieve, currency strategists see further pain ahead for the pound. The Bank of England last week delivered another 25 basis point hike to interest rates, a more cautious move than peers such as the U.S. Federal Reserve and Swiss National Bank, as it tries to rein in soaring inflation without exacerbating a slowdown in economic growth.
BUSINESS
CNET

Current Mortgage Interest Rates on June 17, 2022: Rates Are Trending Higher

A number of mortgage rates soared today. There was a big increase in the interest rate for fixed-rate 30-year mortgages and 15-year fixed rates. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also cruised higher. Mortgage rates have been consistently going up since...
BUSINESS
Investopedia

Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - June 22, 2022: Rates bump up

After a three-day dip, 30-year mortgage rates are back on the rise, adding almost a tenth of a point Tuesday. The 30-year average has been sitting above 6% since June 13, a threshold it hadn't previously surpassed since 2008. National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates. Loan Type Purchase Refinance. 30-Year...
REAL ESTATE
The Conversation UK

UK inflation: how experts pick goods to track price changes and what it says about UK consumers

For the first time in several generations, inflation is a concern for people in the UK. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 9% in the year to April 2022, the highest 12-month inflation rate since reliable records began. At the same time, GDP growth has slowed to almost zero, sparking fears of the return of stagflation – a period of rising prices without noticeable economic growth. The last time this situation vexed economists and politicians was in the 1970s.
BUSINESS
The Guardian

The Guardian

327K+
Followers
79K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy