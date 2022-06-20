ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Cut Elden Ring quest ties early game merchant to a tragic subplot

By Iain Harris
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

One of Elden Ring’s earlier merchants was originally part of a long-running, tragic quest line before FromSoftware scrapped it for the finished game.

Kalé is the first merchant you stumble across in your adventures in the Lands Between – essentially, if you recall an NPC with Santa Claus-like garb, that’s our guy. Aside from selling valuable items and offering some lore titbits in exchange for chatter, you don’t get much else from Kalé as he remains rooted to the spot.

According to newly surfaced content from Sekiro Dubi (thanks, PCGamer ), the merchant was once tied to a tragic subplot of the game. Speaking to Kalé further would have led to them mentioning The Great Caravan, which was once home to merchants like Kalé and something he yearns to find – imagine the treasure, after all. Defeating Godrick at Stormveil Castle would have sent Kalé on a quest to find the Great Caravan, with certain clues left behind to help you find the merchant’s following location.

This theme would have repeated throughout Elden Ring’s storyline until you reached the Subterranean Shunning Grounds beneath Leyndell. The place is eerie enough, with corpses in no short supply, though Kalé’s scrapped quest implies that those are their people and, in turn, the final resting place of the Great Caravan.

The Subterranean Shunning Grounds is also home to the Three Fingers, which relates to one of Elden Ring’s bad endings. Essentially, its teachings are considered sinful as opposed to the Two Fingers, and choosing to embrace the Flame of Frenzy ties you to that.

Upon discovering the fate of his people, Kalé swears revenge and cuts all ties with you. You can somewhat reconcile by embracing the Flame of Frenzy, though that doesn’t end well for Kalé either.

If you’re keen to check out more of Elden Ring’s content, Sekiro Dubi has recently found some that relate to Vyke – another minor character who holds prominence as they appear on the game’s cover art.

Here are more games like Elden Ring , ye tarnished.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Merchants#Subplot#Video Game#Fromsoftware#Npc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
GamesRadar

10 of the best Tomb Raider games of all time

The best Tomb Raider games since Lara Croft's arrival in 1996. Putting the best Tomb Raider games into any sort of order is no easy feat, given the vast number of caves, caverns and evil corporation headquarters Lara Croft has infiltrated over the years. Having first rolled out on the Sega Saturn way back in 1996, the intrepid archaeologist has made us laugh and cry on her myriad adventures – each jam-packed with more exploration, combat, and puzzle-work than you can shake a Scion artefact at. It's hard to believe Lara has been spectacularly spelunking for more than a quarter of a century now, but, equally, it's hard to picture the pantheon of video games greats without her in it. Without further ado, here at the 10 best Tomb Raider games of all time for you to sink a climbing axe into.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

5 open world RPGs you should be playing on NVIDIA GeForce NOW

There’s nothing like an open world RPG to just sink your fangs into, developing your character as you explore the wealth the world has to offer. New biomes and new enemies will constantly put your skills to the test and let you keep the challenge and sense of adventure alive. With some many great ones out there, it can be hard to know where to start, but here are a few solid options that you can dive into in no time and on just about any device with NVIDIA GeForce NOW.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Where to find Fortnite Temples for quests

Look for the Fortnite Temples dotted around the island as you might need to reach them for particular challenges. On the island, there are three temples to plunder - The Temple, The Ruins, and Tumbledown Temple - all of which are similar Fortnite landmarks that appear to be remnants of an ancient civilisation. For one of the week 3 Fortnite quests in Season 3, you must reach maximum shield capacity while at one of these ancient sites, so it's handy to know where they are before attempting the challenge. Make sure that you're not already at max shields before reaching a temple as this won't count. Stock up on shield items and chug them once you reach one of the three temples to complete the challenge. If you're looking for the Fortnite Temples locations, we've got all the information you need right here.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

21K+
Followers
31K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy