Located north of Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, lies a desert oasis. Elephant Butte is a lakeside town full of fun things to do. While it’s a reservoir and not a natural lake, it still provides all the joy and activities a lake can offer. From Memorial Day to Labor Day, the city of Elephant Butte comes alive with summer vacationers who want to escape the heat and the hustle and bustle of daily life at a waterfront paradise. Rest, relaxation, and fun are the goals. Let’s explore!

