In the wake of U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter's decision to retire, Republicans see a moment to capture his district.State of play: The rare open-seat race for Colorado's competitive 7th Congressional District could be a tossup, given the political winds of the midterm elections.Three Republicans with varying visions are competing to challenge a well-known Democratic state lawmaker with deep pockets. Meet the candidates:Erik Aadland is an Army veteran and a former oil and gas executive who lives in Pine. He withdrew from the U.S. Senate primary in December to run in the congressional race. His contributions total about $340,000, according to...

COLORADO STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO