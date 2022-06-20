ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southwest Georgia students attend Girls State

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 3 days ago
From left, Meghan Fowler, Girls State Chairman Marilyn Fowler, Elise Palmer, Meadow Reliford, Kelsie Woods, Peyton Dudley, Janiyah Milledge and Leeann Feng return home from Valdosta State University after a week at Girls State. Special Photo

ALBANY — Rising senior high school girls from Dougherty, Lee and Houston counties attended Georgia Girls State held last week on the campus of Valdosta State University. The students were selected to represent American Legion Posts in Albany and Lee counties.

Peyton Dudley of Monroe High School; Leeann Feng and Elise Palmer of Lee County High School; Mason Flynn of Deerfield-Windsor School; Meghan Fowler of Veterans High School in Kathleen; Janiyah Milledge, Meadow Reliford and Kelsey Woods of Westover High School spent the week in the mythical 51st state of Georgia Girls State, part of a national program of the American Legion Auxiliary and a course of instruction in, as well as a practical application of, the fundamental principles and procedures of city, county and state government.

“We are very proud of these young ladies,” Girls State Chairman Marilyn Fowler said. “They represented our posts well, serving in various appointed and elected offices at Girls State.”

Under the guidance of counselors and other staff members, the students were instructed and then given the opportunity to practice the duties, responsibilities and privileges of American citizenship. Prior to Girls State, each participant was encouraged to write a bill for debate in the House and Senate.

Feng and Woods each submitted a bill that was passed.

Georgia Girls State is sponsored, as it has been since 1940, by the American Legion Auxiliary, Department of Georgia, with local auxiliary units and interested civic, fraternal and patriotic organizations cooperating.

For more information regarding Georgia Girls State, visit the www.georgiagirlsstate.org website.

