Payton Gottshall signs with Tennessee

Bowling Green pitcher Payton Gottshall has signed with Tennessee.

Gottshall was the 2022 MAC Pitcher of the Year during her junior season with the Falcons.

The Massillon, Ohio native played at Bowling Green for three years and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

For the Falcons, Gottshall had a program-record 784 strikeouts and compiled a record of 58-30. She pitched 63 complete games and recorded 19 shutouts, including three perfect games.

Gottshall averaged 10.13 strikeouts per seven innings, a mark that ranks third among active NCAA players.

During the 2022 season, Gottshall won 27 games and ranked second in the nation in strikeouts (374 strikeouts). She pitched 253.1 innings.

Gottshall led the MAC in ERA (1.59) and had nine shutouts. She was named the conference’s pitcher of the week seven times.