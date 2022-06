Elizabeth “Beth” Odell McDonald, 69 of Aberdeen, passed away on June 19, 2022 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital. Born on January 1, 1953 in Moore County to the late Archie and Odell McDonald. Beth worked as a respiratory therapist serving patients locally at Moore Regional and also in Siler City at Chatham Hospital. She always loved her career and taking the best care of her patients. She enjoyed spending time with family, especially her nieces and nephews that she adored. She also enjoyed golfing, sports, animals, trips to the beach and a good game of foosball.

