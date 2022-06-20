ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicycles

Would You Wear It? Patent Shows Inflatable Parachute Vest For Riders

By Janaki Jitchotvisut
RideApart
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNever let it be said that Airbag Inside Sweden AB has a confusing name. The company clearly wants to make sure everyone knows what it’s about, and doesn’t appear to be anywhere close to ceasing its creation of motorcycle clothing with—yes—airbags inside. In January, 2021, we first told you about the...

www.rideapart.com

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

This Fat-Tired Electric Bike Is Designed to Take on Any Terrain—Including Rivers

Click here to read the full article. Looking for an e-bike that you can take off road? What about one that can go even further? If that’s the case, may we direct your attention to Robo.Systems’s latest specialized off-road vehicle, the 2×2 Ultra Bike. The battery-powered two-wheeler is so versatile that you can use it to ride through water. With its stripped down, Mad Max-esque design and giant fat tires, you’d be forgiven for mistaking the 2×2 Ultra Bike for a gas guzzler. It’s not, though. Instead, both of its wheels are equipped with their own 1,000-watt brushless DC motor. The motors...
BICYCLES
CNET

Save Hundreds on Electric Bikes at Best Buy

Whether you want to try an electric bike for the first time or you're an avid e-biker, Best Buy has deals on all kinds of electric bikes for all kinds of budgets until midnight. Some e-bikes have turn-by-turn navigation and pair up with any Android or iOS device, while others...
BICYCLES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflatable#Parachutes#Commuting#Vehicles#Airbag Inside Sweden Ab#Motorcycle Jeans#The U S Patent#Trademark Office
insideevs.com

Urban Arrow Updates Its Family Cargo Electric Bikes

Amsterdam-based Urban Arrow has been producing its Family Cargo range of electric-assist bikes for a couple of years now. This utility-focused micro-mobility device is meant to transport you, your family, and your belongings from point A to B in comfort, efficiency, and fun—kinda like a tiny car on two wheels.
BICYCLES
CNET

iGo Aspire Camillien Is a Smart Electric Bike for City Riding

The Aspire Camillien from iGo Electric is a fantastic recreational e-bike that's perfect for any length of commute and looks just as nice as it rides. It's an all-purpose electric bike, meaning you can ride it on roads, dirt, and gravel with ease. And with its 2x9 gear range, it allows for a lot of versatility when tackling tough hills or terrain.
BICYCLES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Cars
notebookcheck.net

Skarper electric motor transforms standard bike into high-performance e-bike

The Skarper e-bike conversion kit has been unveiled, allowing you to transform a regular bike into an electric bike. The kit includes a 250 W motor combined with a 202 Wh lithium-ion battery; the part is named DiskDrive. The wireless drive system can assist you at speeds up to 32 kph (~20 mph) with up to 60 km (~37 miles) range. DiskDrive is light yet powerful, weighing 3.3 kg (~7.3 lbs).
BICYCLES
RideApart

21-Year-Old Rider Hopes To Set New World Record Around Globe, By Bike

In 2022, there’s a lot of uncertainty in the world—but the spirit of adventure is absolutely alive and well. Nowhere is that clearer than in the story of Bridget McCutchen—which, admittedly, is just beginning. You see, McCutchen has been hard at work, steadily planning and gathering the resources she needs to become the youngest person to circumnavigate the globe via motorcycle.
CYCLING
RideApart

Hit The Trails In Style With Stylmartin’s Impact RS Boots

Finding the right pair of off-road riding boots can be quite the challenge. Todays crop of ADV and enduro-focused kicks is truly far and wide, and it can really make finding the right pair for you pretty difficult. To add to the long list of off-road focused riding boots out there, Italian company Stylmartin has gone ahead and introduced the new Impact RS trail boots.
LIFESTYLE
RideApart

Every Touring Motorcycle You Can Buy Today

American-style touring bikes are family affairs. They’re made to munch miles in inimitable style and comfort, both for you and for your passenger—and in many cases, there are variants within the same model family to dial in the exact features you want. See? As the wise sage Dominic Toretto once said, the most important thing in life will always be family. (Did he mean bikes? We’ll pretend he did.)
CARS
insideevs.com

Rubbee’s X E-Bike Conversion Kit Is One Of The Easiest To Install

If you’re interested in experiencing an electric bicycle, but are on a tight budget, perhaps the idea of converting your standard bicycle to electric has crossed your mind. Indeed, there are tons of e-bike conversion kits out there with varying degrees of complexity and price. What nearly all conversion kits have in common, however, is the fact that they need to replace a few vital components of your bike—be it the crank set or the rear hub.
BICYCLES
US News and World Report

The Best Vehicles for Camping in 2022

If the last few years have shown us anything, it's that getting outside and away from other people can be a wonderful thing, both for mental and physical health. To do that comfortably, you'll need a vehicle for the adventure, and there's no shortage of great choices. Selecting a vehicle...
CARS
yankodesign.com

Jetson ONE flying car demonstrates the future of personal commuting

Jetson wants to make everyone a pilot, at least everyone who needs to get to work and back home quickly. Our highways are getting congested, and there is almost no easy solution to that, especially with the growing number of vehicles on the road. The most common quick-fix is to build more highways, though some are attempting to dig up new ground as well. There are also plans to build super-fast trains (some that also tunnel underground), but that only works if you happen to be going somewhere near a train station. They say that the shortest path from point A to point B is a straight line, but you can only really travel that path if you’re flying overhead over all obstacles. Naturally, that’s a utopian dream of many inventors and commuters, one that might be close to reality as far as one Swedish company is concerned.
CARS
Top Speed

This Electric 1952 Jaguar XK120 Comes Straight From the Ocean - gallery

The Silverstone-based outfit introduces a sustainability aspect to car restoration and manufacturing. Extensive use of reclaimed materials from the ocean. Lunaz's XK120 introduces the first leather-free interior. Most of the car has been restored with recycled mterials. Much better performance than the original. The inline-6 has ben replaced by 2...
CARS
insideevs.com

Skarper Introduces New DiskDrive E-Bike Conversion Kit

Skarper, a British start-up, has launched a revolutionary e-bike conversion kit that powers your bike with a specially engineered disc brake rotor. Because changing out a wheel, wires, batteries, and fittings is time-consuming, most electric bike conversion kits are not easily detachable. Skarper looks to change this with its newest innovation.
BICYCLES
MotorTrend Magazine

Leitner Designs Active Cargo System (ACS) Overland Bed Rack Install

Let's be honest for a moment—it's the gear that truly makes overlanding what it is. And while trucks may seem like they have an advantage when it comes to storage space, the truth is that hauling expensive equipment and large tents can be somewhat of a challenge when it comes to vehicles with open beds. So, how does one deal with such a shortcoming? One option is adding a bed cap, but doing so severely limits the size and quantity of items that can be hauled. Sure, bed caps give some amount of protection from the elements (though they often aren't completely water or dust proof) but they are also rarely rated for adding any kind of weight on the top, which complicates things in a hurry when it comes to overland builds.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy