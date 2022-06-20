ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Update: Arrest made of suspect caught on video trying to shoot man holding a baby

By Allan Lengel
deadlinedetroit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate, Tuesday: Police have a suspect in custody in the case of a man whose aggravated assault of a man in a Detroit gas station was caught on video. The suspect was not identified, pending arraignment. Original story, below:. Detroit Police are searching for a suspect who appeared Sunday...

deadlinedetroit.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

27-year-old Warren woman shot by estranged boyfriend, officials say

DETROIT – A 27-year-old Warren woman was shot in the leg by her estranged boyfriend, who police arrested six days later, officials said. Detroit police were called around 1 a.m. June 15 to a home in the 15000 block of Mark Twain Street. When they arrived, a woman told them that she had been shot in the lower left leg.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man killed while driving in Detroit; police looking for suspect

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a suspect after a man was killed while driving earlier this month. The 25-year-old victim was in a red Dodge Durango in the area of Mark Twain and Tyler around 4:30 p.m. June 6 when someone shot him. Read more Detroit...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Man Charged With Shooting Estranged Girlfriend

(CBS DETROIT) — Prosecutors say a Detroit man accused of shooting his estranged girlfriend is facing charges. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, 24-year-old Jayvon Moore is charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm, felony firearm, felon in possession and felonious assault. Jayvon Moore (credit: Detroit Police Department) At about 1 a.m. on June 15, police were called to a home in the 15000 block of Mark Twain in Detroit where a woman was found with a gunshot wound to her lower left leg. The woman was transported to a hospital for treatment. Prosecutors say Moore allegedly fired a gun multiple times, striking the woman in the leg before fleeing. He was arrested six days later on June 21. Moore was arraigned Thursday in 36th District Court and given a $75,000 cash bond. A probable cause conference is scheduled for July 1 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for July 8. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
City
Hubbell, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
ClickOnDetroit.com

21-year-old man, 33-year-old woman shot overnight in Detroit, police say

DETROIT – A 21-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were shot overnight in Detroit, police said. The shooting happened around 1:50 a.m. Thursday (June 23) in the 19600 block of Eureka Street, according to authorities. Officials said the man and the woman were standing outside a house when a...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Woman arrested after fleeing Detroit crash she caused

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A woman caused a head-on crash in Detroit then fled the scene Thursday morning. Police said the woman was traveling west on 7 Mile in a Jeep when she crossed the centerline and hit a Nissan before 6 a.m. Read more Detroit news here. A woman...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police want help finding hit-and-run suspect, officials say

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct says they need assistance identifying a female driving a gray Honda involved in a hit-and-run. The incident happened on Hamilton and Webb officials say. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Departments 10th Precinct at 313-326-5155. Check...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Side#Violent Crime#The Aggravated Assault#The Valero Gas Station#Hubbell Tireman#Dpd#2022 Original#Hubbell And Tireman#Detroit Police News
CBS Detroit

Crime Stoppers Offering $2,500 Reward For Information After Willie Hawkins Pulled From Burning Car In Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are seeking tips as they search for a suspect connected to the death of Willie Hawkins on Detroit’s west side. Hawkins was fatally shot on Saturday, May 7. Police say he fled the actual scene of the incident and was found in a Ford Edge, where officers pulled him from the burning vehicle. According to officials, the incident happened at the intersection of Woodrow Wilson and Virginia Park. All tips will remain anonymous and rewards will be paid when tips lead to an arrest. To submit a tip, call 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visit www.1800speakup.org. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Detroit

Police Investigate After Suspect Knocks On Door, Spray Paints Racial Slurs On Detroit Home

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect who called a resident a racial slur and then spray-painted “white lives matter” on his home. Detroit Police seek suspect who called victim racial slurs and spray painted Detroit home | Credit: Detroit Police Department On Sunday, June 12, at about 11:45 p.m. a suspect knocked on the door of a home in the 12207 block of Vaughan St., and called the 35-year-old victim a racial slur. After that, the suspect went into the victim’s backyard and vandalized his property, spray painting the racial slur and “white lives matter” onto the back of the house. Police say the suspect is described as a white male, last seen wearing a hoodie and sweatpants. If anyone has information on this crime or recognizes this suspect, they are urged to call our 6th precinct detectives at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Man shot in the head in Ypsilanti Township

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – An 18-year-old Ypsilanti Township man is in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound to the head Wednesday afternoon. Police were called at 4:28 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, to the 1000 block of S. Harris Road in Ypsilanti Township for multiple reports of shots fired and a man down, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

1 dead, 4 wounded in shooting at east side Detroit park

Detroit — A 24-year-old man is dead, another man is in critical condition and three others were wounded in a shooting Sunday at a park on the city's east side. Police said a 24-year-old man remains in critical condition at a hospital. Two other men, ages 29 and 19, and a woman, 31, were treated at a hospital and released, officials said.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy