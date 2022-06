Looking for a new retail outlet for your work? Interested in learning more about how an art gallery works? Consider joining The Store at the Mesa Arts Center. This co-op gallery has been in business for more than 10 years. The gallery is a popular attraction for many Mesa Arts Center visitors, including theatre patrons, museum browsers, and art students. The Store has openings for artists in any media, to join for the 2022-2023 season (reopening for the season on September 6, 2022).

