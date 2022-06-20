Draymond Green Revealed How He And Stephen Curry Ensured Gary Payton II Stayed With The Warriors After His 10-Day Contract Ended: "You Can't Get Rid Of GP... You See What He's Doing? You Got To Bring Him Back."
The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been built around the core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. And while these three have been incredibly influential in helping the Warriors win 4 championships in 8 seasons while making it to 2 more NBA Finals, another reason the franchise has been...fadeawayworld.net
Comments / 1