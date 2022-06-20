ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper tests positive for COVID-19

By WBTV Web Staff
WMBF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19. According to information from the governor’s office, Cooper is experiencing mild...

www.wmbfnews.com

Comments / 10

Jessica Hammaker
3d ago

well I certainly didn't vote for you and I think you are awful Governor one of the worst Governor North Carolina has ever had. But I will be praying that you recover

Reply
3
Related
WMBF

South Carolina governor discusses $360M opioid settlement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Wednesday, June 22, Gov. McMaster discussed the opioid settlement that has more than $360M coming to South Carolina over the next 18 years. The money is apart of the overall $26B settlement states and local governments reached with drug distributors and manufacturers in a opioid related litigation.
POLITICS
Veronica Charnell Media

Will North Carolinians Receive a Gas Rebate Check Soon?

Photo Courtesy of McKenzie Marco /UnsplashMcKenzie Marco. North Carolina is still sitting on $6.2 Billion in Surplus Funds and no one is talking about a Gas Rebate Check. Governor Roy Cooper proposed last month how North Carolina should spend the $6.2 billion surplus. Governor Cooper said the state needs to address areas such as building construction, education inequities, affordable housing, and worker retention.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
WFAE

Seven North Carolina hospital systems had record profits during COVID, report says

North Carolina’s largest hospital systems made record profits during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report released Wednesday by the state treasurer’s office. The report said seven hospital systems — Atrium Health, Cone Health, Duke Health, Novant Health, UNC Health, Vidant Health and WakeMed — made a combined $5.2 billion in net profits in 2021. The systems, according to the report, also received a combined $1.5 billion in COVID-19 relief money.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina Republicans land win in voter ID battle among Supreme Court’s first rulings of the day

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court gave Republican legislative leaders in North Carolina a win Thursday in an ongoing fight over the state’s latest photo identification voting law. The 8-1 decision doesn’t end the more than three-year dispute over the voter ID law, which is not currently in effect and has been challenged in both state and federal court. […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
kiss951.com

Squirrel Causes Large Power Outage For One North Carolina City

You expect to lose power during a storm. Whether a summer thunderstorm, snow and ice, or a hurricane. But those times when it’s sunny but your lights go out, always come as a surprise. And this morning in Asheville, was one of those days. The power has been restored to downtown Asheville after a squirrel caused a power outage. Yes, a squirrel. Local news station New 13, reported that as of 8:30 this morning power to the more than 3,000 customers had been restored. Duke Energy says that the animal made its way into some wiring which triggered the outage. Customers impacted were in the downtown Asheville area.
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Covid 19#Raleigh
WLOS.com

'Very, very pressing matter' NC bill seeks to 'de-weaponize' medical debt

WLOS — A North Carolina bill seeks to "de-weaponize" medical debt. According to the Urban Institute, more than a third of the state’s population was in collections for medical debt at the end of 2020. House Bill 1039, also called the Medical Debt De-Weaponization Act, seeks to "set...
HEALTH
FOX8 News

Clay Aiken’s NC home on market for less than 7 figures

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — “American Idol” runner-up Clay Aiken’s Raleigh home is now for sale, according to realtor.com. He bought the 4,277-square-foot, 3-bedroom, 3.5-bath home for $655,000 four years and is selling it for $980,000. You can check out photos of the home for sale here. Aiken, a Raleigh native, has released seven albums since […]
RALEIGH, NC
iheart.com

9 Busted in Meth Raid, AVL July 4th Plans, Buncombe Co Boosts Staffing

(Hendersonville, NC) -- Higher levels of COVID are popping up in a number of western North Carolina counties. A new CDC report this week shows medium spread in Buncombe, Haywood, Yancey, Swain, Clay and Mitchell counties. Hospitalizations are still relatively low for the region. Also, Governor Roy Cooper announced yesterday he's tested positive for COVID, but says he feels fine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
