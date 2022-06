TikTok user @lyssssro recently added a new furry friend to the family. Her new deaf English Bulldog puppy was the runt of the litter, and even though he’s about a year old, he’s still such a little peanut. Since he’s new to the family, so young, adjusting to his home, and not yet house trained, this mom keeps him in a crate while she leaves. That’s pretty typical for puppies. And when they see their humans come home, they start going crazy in the crate. That wasn’t the case for this pup.

PETS ・ 29 DAYS AGO