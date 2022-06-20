Rescheduled Kingdom Day Parade celebrated with Juneteenth in South LA

Kingdom Day Parade returns after a two-year hiatus 02:23

The annual Kingdom Day Parade returned Monday morning after being canceled two years in a row due to the pandemic.

"Today, we're also celebrating we're back," said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. "This is the city that's learned to live with COVID. We have high numbers but not high deaths."

The parade traditionally takes place on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Even though the parade is not happening on its namesake holiday, the timing still works because Juneteenth is observed on Monday. This was the first time Juneteenth was celebrated as an official city holiday after Garcetti signed a proclamation two weeks ago.

"I'm glad most government agencies and jobs have acknowledged this day. I wish more would," said Leimert Park resident Deborah Murray, who works for the federal government.

While post offices, banks, and U.S. financial markets remained open other private industries remained open.

"My company is acknowledging or observing Juneteenth so we have the day off," said Leimert Park resident Kenya Irving. "A lot of our partner companies did not have the day off."

The theme of this year's parade is "Healing America," and will feature marching bands, equestrian units, floats, elected officials and dignitaries. Mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass is scheduled to serve as the parade's grand marshal.

The parade followed its traditional three-mile route through Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Western Avenue, and made its way west to Crenshaw Boulevard, then south to Vernon Avenue.

Parade attendees said this day reminds us there's more to Black history than Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks.