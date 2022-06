A desk doesn’t have to be barren and featureless to be considered minimalist, though some purists might argue that to be the case. Paring the furniture down to its essentials doesn’t necessarily mean there will be no room for the things you need to be on your desk, whether all the time or in passing. Of course, an owner has the freedom to make their minimalist desk as clean or as messy as they need it to be, but it will definitely be a big help if the desk itself helps in keeping things tidy. Minimalist desks are great at sneaking organizational features into hidden nooks and crannies, but this striking work table has those compartments and spaces hiding in plain sight.

