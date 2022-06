Are you a fan of the Onion Ring? I am! Crispy batter on the outside and warm, soft onion in the middle. Believe it or not, I can still remember where I was when I had my first onion ring. It was actually homemade with a biscuit-type tempura batter and I was hooked after the first bite. Full disclosure, I also had cauliflower and broccoli made the same way that night and decided that was how I wanted to eat my veggies for the rest of my life.

MIDDLETOWN, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO