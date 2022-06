WWE announced via an internal memo late Monday night that John Laurinaitis has been placed on administrative leave in the wake of the WWE Board of Directors' ongoing investigation into Vince McMahon allegedly paying a former employee millions of dollars to keep an affair quiet. Laurinaitis was directly attached to the situation and was directly mentioned multiple times in the initial report from The Wall Street Journal last week. He has not been backstage at a WWE television event since then and Bruce Prichard has stepped in to fill the position as interim Head of Talent Relations.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO