ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Brydon Carse aims to ‘come on and be aggressive’ in all formats for England

By Tanya Aldred in Amstelveen
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x2Rnp_0gGQxMRa00
Brydon Carse successfully appeals for the wicket of Tom Cooper during England’s second ODI against the Netherlands.

Durham seamer Brydon Carse mulled briefly over whether he could be England’s enforcer. It only took a second. “Yes,” he said. “That’s what I’d like to see myself as. I want to come on and be aggressive. I want to make an impact in the game. That might not necessarily be taking wickets but creating opportunities from the other end.”

Carse bowled aggressively during England’s victory over the Netherlands in the second ODI at Amstelveen on Sunday, hitting the pitch hard and generating enough pace to give the Netherlands batters the hurry up as well as helping to run out the Dutch captain, Scott Edwards, with a sharp throw from midwicket.

Carse, who turns 27 next month, made his England debut last year as part of the shadow squad hurried together after Covid wiped out England’s first-choice team. He played in three ODIs, picking up five wickets in the third game at Edgbaston as Pakistan tried to build on the platform provided by Babar Azam, before cover-driving them to victory with two overs to spare.

He is highly thought of by the England hierarchy – old and new – and though he was ruled out of last winter’s Lions tour due to a knee injury, has bounced back quickly. In a climate where England are missing seven of their fastest bowlers through injury – Jofra Archer, Saqib Mahmood, Matt Fisher, Olly Stone, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes and Ollie Robinson – that is a very valuable asset.

Most excitingly, he is quick, clocking up mph speeds in the late 80s and early 90s, and ambitious for the future.

“When things are clicking it’s good to bowl quick,” he said. “It adds a different dimension to the team. If I can be bowling in and around that 90mph mark then I am sure it will create opportunities for me in any side in which I am playing … There’s a few guys who can bowl those speeds who are carrying injuries so if any more opportunities come up I’ll be happy to take them.”

Many see him in the Liam Plunkett role, bowling the middle overs in ODIs, forcing the opposition batters on to the back foot, and he is very happy with the comparison. “That’s something I am striving to be like. Obviously, he had a very good England career and if I can fulfil that role going forward it’s a big positive.”

The Spin: sign up and get our weekly cricket email.

It will not do his prospects in red-ball cricket any harm that he plays for Durham, alongside the new England red-ball captain, Ben Stokes, and Matthew Potts, who made his debut in the Test series against New Zealand.

“I missed the first five Championship games at Durham because I was coming back from injury. But I want to play Test cricket for England,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Ben Stokes urges England's 'entertainers' to be 'EVEN MORE fearless and aggressive' against New Zealand than in their stunning win at Trent Bridge... with hosts eyeing remarkable series whitewash against world champions at Headingley

Ben Stokes loomed large at Headingley on Wednesday both on the big screen, where highlights of his miracle demolition of Australia three years ago were being shown, and on the outfield as he promised more of the same against New Zealand in Thursday's third Test. After victory at Lord's Stokes...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brydon Carse
Person
Chris Woakes
Person
Liam Plunkett
Person
Babar Azam
Person
Saqib Mahmood
Person
Jofra Archer
Person
Ben Stokes
Person
Olly Stone
The Guardian

The French are obsessed with the burkini – and it’s all getting a bit embarrassing

Hello and welcome to the Get a Grip prize, which I just invented. The GAG award is given on an ad hoc basis to a country doing a standout job of humiliating itself on the global stage by fixating on something ridiculous while the world burns. The award honours those who seem to have lost all sense of perspective and gently urges them to try worrying about something more important.
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Test Cricket#New England#Cricket Pitch#England Cricket Team#Durham#Amstelveen#Dutch#Lions
The Guardian

Baltimore Ravens’ Jaylon Ferguson dies at 26: ‘He was a wonderful young man’

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died at the age of 26, the team confirmed on Wednesday. The Ravens did not give a cause of death. “We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson,” the team said in a statement. “He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon.”
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Heather Knight questions ‘dangerous message’ from ICC on women’s Test cricket

England captain Heather Knight has described ICC chair Greg Barclay’s comments questioning the future of women’s Test cricket as a “dangerous message”.Barclay said in an interview earlier this month that he did not see women’s Test cricket “evolving at any particular speed” or consider it being “part of the landscape moving forward to any real extent at all”.But Knight, speaking before Monday’s LV= Insurance women’s Test against South Africa in Taunton, said: “Those comments made me sad. As a player I want to play Test cricket, it is seen by a lot of people as the pinnacle.“It is marketed as...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Widower wins right to have baby using embryo created with his late wife

A 38-year-old widower has won a landmark legal case giving him the right to have a baby with a surrogate using the last remaining embryo created with his late wife. Ted Jennings and his wife, Fern-Marie Choya, had spent years trying to have children and had sought fertility treatment, but Choya died suddenly while pregnant with twin girls in 2019. The fertility regulator, the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA), rejected Jennings’s request to be able to use their last frozen embryo to start a family because Choya had not given written consent for posthumous surrogacy.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall set to divorce – report

The billionaire media mogul Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall, a former top model, are reportedly set to divorce. The New York Times cited two anonymous sources for its report on the coming split. It said a spokesman for Murdoch did not comment while representatives for Hall could not be reached.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

England's route to Women's Euro 2022 glory: The Lionesses will look to make home advantage count but could be forced to battle past Germany, the Netherlands and Spain to do so... and they need to win Group A to avoid a nightmare route to the final

England will be looking to make home advantage count as they bid for a first Women's European Championships triumph this summer. The Lionesses come into the tournament, which runs from July 6 to July 31, in phenomenal form, still unbeaten since the arrival of manager Sarina Wiegman last year and looking imperious in their 2023 World Cup qualifying group.
SPORTS
The Guardian

The Guardian

327K+
Followers
79K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy