Gov. Cooper tests positive for COVID

RALEIGH - Today, Governor Roy Cooper tested positive for COVID-19. The Governor is experiencing mild symptoms. He has begun taking Paxlovid, an oral antiviral pill to treat COVID-19. Governor Cooper is vaccinated against the virus and has received two booster shots.

"I'm feeling fine. Thanks to vaccinations and boosters, my symptoms are very mild," said Governor Cooper. "I'm eager to get to work this week and I'm already doing it from home through phone calls and video conferencing."

Governor Cooper will be working from home and following the CDC guidance on isolation.

Studies show that vaccinated and boosted people have milder symptoms when they become infected. Vaccines and booster shots remain the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19.

Learn more about vaccines and where to get one at myspot.nc.gov (English) or Vacunate.nc.gov (Spanish). Use NCDHHS’ online tool Find a Vaccine Location to find a nearby vaccine site. Call the state’s COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 888-675-4567.