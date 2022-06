Click here to read the full article. Robert A. Katz, the producer behind projects such as “Gettysburg,” “Selena” and “Introducing Dorothy Dandridge,” died on Wednesday after a long battle with lung cancer, his family announced Thursday. He was 79. Katz was the co-founder of Esparza/Katz Productions along with Moctesuma Esparza. Together, the duo produced over 20 projects, including the films “Telephone,” “Gettysburg,” “Granada,” “Selena” and “Gods and Generals.” In television, the production company was behind “Rough Riders,” “Introducing Dorothy Dandridge,” and “Walkout.” In 1988, Katz produced “Shoeshine,” which received an Oscar nomination in the Best Live Action Short Film category. Recently, Katz had...

