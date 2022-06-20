Could A&M's Secondary Be Best in Nation?

Even amongst stout SEC competition, the A&M secondary is fixing to be of the country's top groups

The Texas A&M Aggies beefed up their secondary through a historical recruiting class this offseason along with some key returners from a season ago. And now, it's hard to deny that the rest of the SEC should be put on notice .

CBS Sports released its rankings Friday of the best defensive back groups in the country headed into the 2022-23 season. A&M is in elite company at No. 2 in the rankings, behind only the defending champ Georgia Bulldogs and ahead of teams like Iowa, N.C State, and Penn State, who round out the final three spots, respectively.

Here's what CBS had to say about A&M's placement:

The Aggies have fewer former five-star prospects in their secondary than SEC peers Alabama and Georgia, but they boast a ton of experience on the back end. Considering A&M allowed just 192.7 yards per game through the air last season, that's a good thing. If Jardin Gilbert or Bryce Anderson -- both former four-star prospects -- can stand in for graduated safety Leon O'Neal, then the Aggies may only improve in the secondary during the 2022 season.

Returners like Jaylon Jones (tied team-lead with two picks), Demani Richardson (third-most tackles with 33, one pick), Antonio Johnson (team-high 55 tackles, one pick, five passes defended), and Tyreek Chappell (team-high nine passes defended and one pick) makes the Aggies a dangerous secondary that has a lot of chemistry and experience together.

The additions of freshman like Bryce Anderson and Denver Harris make this an even more exciting group headed into this season.

