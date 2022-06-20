Rustic Phoenix opens in Zebulon

Rustic Phoenix held its grand opening on Saturday in downtown Zebulon.

ZEBULON — Out of the ashes rises a new store.

The Zebulon Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony for Rustic Phoenix on Saturday. The mercantile store is owned by Frank and Elizabeth Carbone.

This is the third business in downtown Zebulon to have a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the past three weeks, along with The Fall Line and The Creative Cup.

The store’s name came from the owners’ hopes, along with the items offered in the store.

“We wanted to rise from the ashes and we have a lot of rustic things — a farmhouse vibe and a lot of home décor — so, we decided that would be the perfect name,” Frank said.

Aside from home décor, Rustic Phoenix offers many dog accessories and knickknacks, all sourced from the local area.

“We’re mainly focused on supporting small businesses, give them an opportunity to be seen and bring more people to the town of Zebulon,” he said. “I was in the wedding industry and it almost crashed because of COVID. A lot of small businesses suffered and we wanted to help them out.”

Although the couple lives in Clayton, a local connection brought the Carbones to Zebulon. Prior to Rustic Phoenix, Simply Blush occupied the location on East Vance Street. And when Simply Blush recently relocated to Wendell, co-owner Amy Turner helped the Carbones make their way to town.

“Amy was the photographer for our wedding in 2014,” Frank said. “We were looking for a local town and saw that Zebulon wanted to grow. We talked with Amy who told us about this place, and we were able to set it up.”

The message for Rustic Phoenix is simple: “You don’t need to shop at a big store to get a great product,” Frank said.

Rustic Phoenix is open from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, visit www.rusticphoenixshop.com.