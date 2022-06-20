Where Colorado ranks: How patriotic is the Centennial State?

Photo: beklaus (iStock).

How's Colorado's patriotism rank compared to other spots around the country? According to one recent data analysis, Centennial State locals are loving the 'red, white, and blue.'

Days away from 4th of July festivities, WalletHub released their breakdown of what American states are the most patriotic, comparing 13 metrics that fall into two different categories – military engagement and civic engagement.

Photo Credit: chapin31 (iStock).

Colorado ended up ranking 12th in terms of military engagement, with this category of data including criteria like military enlistees per capita and number of veterans. The state also ranked relatively high in terms of civic engagement – 15th – with data in this category related to civic education requirements, share of voters, and volunteerism (with Colorado ranking 4th in volunteer rate).

The most patriotic state was determined to be Alaska, followed by Montana and Virginia. New York (49th) and Arkansas (50th) were determined to be the least patriotic states overall.

See the full list here.