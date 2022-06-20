ANIMAL ACTION LEAGUE NAIL TRIM CLINIC

Update 6/22/22 @ 3:30 PM: The fire was stopped at 1/10 of an acre. Crews have a line around the fire, some units are being released and the mop up is underway. Big Bear Lake, CA – Following an overnight thunder storm a small fire was reported this morning on the North Shore between Big Bear Lake and Holcomb Valley. A Helicopter was deployed to deliver hand crews to the scene along with water dropping duties. Fixed wing aircraft were also also seen in the vicinity responding to fire. Snag fires are a common occurrence during thunder storm events following lighting strikes. It is expected that thunder storm activity will continue this week with a break over the weekend then picking up again sometime next week.

