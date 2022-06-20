ANIMAL ACTION LEAGUE NAIL TRIM CLINIC

Turn-key 2 bed, 1 bath cabin is ready to be made yours! The living room has beautiful beamed ceilings, carpet flooring, and a stacked stonefireplace with a wood mantle. The kitchen sits off of the living room and has tile flooring, granite counters & backsplash, and stainless steelappliances. A full-size bathroom and under-stair storage closet complete the 1st floor. Both of the bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor havebeamed ceilings, and are generously sized, the larger of the two bedrooms also has a large balcony. This home also has a great front porch area toenjoy the relaxing views, and an extra-long driveway with plenty of space for parking, and this home has a large finished basement! Convenientlylocated near shopping, dining, and just 10 minutes to Big Bear Lake!
