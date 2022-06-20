ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joshua Tree, CA

ANIMAL ACTION LEAGUE NAIL TRIM CLINIC

By z1077news
 3 days ago

The Animal Action League will hold a nail trim only clinic for dogs and cats today, June 20...

PUPPIES RESCUED FROM YUCCA VALLEY TORTOISE DEN

On Sunday, Yucca Valley Fire crews were requested for a unique public service call in Yucca Valley. Two curious five-month-old puppies had made their way into a tortoise den and were unable to get out. Residents were worried as the dogs had been in the den for hours and were...
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
FAMILY FUN DAY THIS SATURDAY AT THE HI-DESERT NATURE MUSEUM

The Hi-Desert Nature Museum and the Town of Yucca Valley Recreation Department are partnering this Saturday, June 25 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for the Hi-Desert Nature Museum’s Family Fun Day, A World of Bugs, at the Yucca Valley Community Center. Enjoy free carnival rides in the parking...
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
REMINDER ABOUT DRIVING IN JOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK

Joshua Tree National Park roads are narrow and winding, with soft, sandy shoulders. Drive carefully and obey posted speed limits. Many wild animals, including the threatened desert tortoise, have been killed by speeding cars. If you stop to view wildlife or scenery, please use pullouts or parking lots. Do not stop in the travel lane—it could cause an accident. Off-road driving is prohibited.
TRAFFIC
YUCCA VALLEY CELEBRATES THE 4TH WITH A FREE CONCERT AND FIREWORKS

In Yucca Valley, the gates open for a 4th of July celebration at Brehm Park at 6:00 p.m.. The event will feature a free concert and spectacular fireworks show. The concert starts at 6:30 and the fireworks start at 9:00. Z107.7 radio will broadcast the patriotic music background for both...
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
TWENTYNINE PALMS TO CELEBRATE JULY 4TH AT KNOTT’S SKY PARK

This year Independence Day falls on a Monday – but have no fear! The city of Twentynine Palms will not let our nation’s birthday go uncelebrated!. On Monday, July 4th the city of Twentynine Palms will host a celebration in honor of America’s 246th birthday at Knott’s Sky Park starting at 5 p.m. Activities will include waterslides; an inflatable obstacle course; face painting; a free-throw contest; a cornhole tournament; food; ice cream; and music by Z1077FM.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
River Valley Inn 'unfit for human occupancy;' Best Motel a public nuisance

NEEDLES — The City of Needles has taken action against two local motels. A multi-agency task force, including the city's Code Enforcement and Building and Safety department, inspected the the River Valley Inn at 1707 Needles Highway on May 18 and declared that all 26 rooms were "unfit for human occupancy."
Treasure Sale at the Asistencia

The Redlands Conservancy's Treasure Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, June 24, Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26, at the Asistencia on Barton Road. The treasures are, well, treasures. All manner of long-held and treasured items have been donated to the conservancy for the sale.
REDLANDS, CA
Fire Crews Tackle Small Snag Fire North Shore Big Bear Valley

Update 6/22/22 @ 3:30 PM: The fire was stopped at 1/10 of an acre. Crews have a line around the fire, some units are being released and the mop up is underway. Big Bear Lake, CA – Following an overnight thunder storm a small fire was reported this morning on the North Shore between Big Bear Lake and Holcomb Valley. A Helicopter was deployed to deliver hand crews to the scene along with water dropping duties. Fixed wing aircraft were also also seen in the vicinity responding to fire. Snag fires are a common occurrence during thunder storm events following lighting strikes. It is expected that thunder storm activity will continue this week with a break over the weekend then picking up again sometime next week.
981 Villa Grove Avenue, Big Bear City, CA 92314 (MLS # 32203311)

Turn-key 2 bed, 1 bath cabin is ready to be made yours! The living room has beautiful beamed ceilings, carpet flooring, and a stacked stonefireplace with a wood mantle. The kitchen sits off of the living room and has tile flooring, granite counters & backsplash, and stainless steelappliances. A full-size bathroom and under-stair storage closet complete the 1st floor. Both of the bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor havebeamed ceilings, and are generously sized, the larger of the two bedrooms also has a large balcony. This home also has a great front porch area toenjoy the relaxing views, and an extra-long driveway with plenty of space for parking, and this home has a large finished basement! Convenientlylocated near shopping, dining, and just 10 minutes to Big Bear Lake!
BIG BEAR, CA
Elderly couple found dead inside Big Bear home

Homicide detectives are investigating after the bodies of an elderly couple were found inside a home in Big Bear Saturday evening. Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department responded to a home on the 800 Block of Breckinridge Road near Big Bear Lake around 6:30 p.m. after a neighbor reported seeing the home’s front […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Fourth Of July Shows Start This Weekend In Riverside County

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Fourth of July fireworks shows, parades and other celebrations in Riverside County will get underway more than a week ahead of America’s 246th birthday, with several extravaganzas slated for this weekend. On Saturday, the city of Murrieta will be combining pre-Independence Day festivities with a...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Fire Burns Multiple Buildings in San Bernardino

San Bernardino County Fire crews were dispatched Saturday morning to a reported commercial fire, in the area of East Central & South Lugo, San Bernardino. Firefighters quickly arrived on-scene to find a large pallet yard on fire with multiple exposures immediately threatened. Arriving crews worked to suppress the large fire & protect nearby exposures. Windy conditions & high heat quickly pushed the fire through the highly combustible pallet yard. A second alarm was quickly struck to bring additional manpower and equipment to the scene. A large amount of ember cast blew through the adjacent area causing additional spot fires, threatening multiple city blocks.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
YUCCA VALLEY TOWN COUNCIL REVIEWS PLANS FOR THE AQUATIC CENTER

After awarding the “Spirit of Yucca Valley” Award to Bob Stephenson and recognizing departing employees Jerry Mc Pheeters and Megan Snyder, the Council reviewed and approved the design plans presented by HMC Architects for the Yucca Valley Aquatics center to be built by 2024. The Council approved the...
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
SAN DIEGO WOMAN SOUGHT AFTER HIT AND RUN WITH AN MBTA BUS

A San Diego woman is being sought for hit and run after fleeing the scene of a crash with an MBTA bus in Yucca Valley. According to Deputy Renteria, yesterday, June 22 at about 7:25 a.m., deputies responded to the intersection of Twentynine Palms Hwy and Hopi Trail following a report of a traffic collision involving an MBTA bus and a Chrysler van which were blocking the intersection.
SAN DIEGO, CA

