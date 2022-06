With the NBA Draft and free agency set to get underway, there are a lot of question marks surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers and which way they will go with the roster. Most of those questions surround Russell Westbrook as it’s unclear if he will be on the team in 2022-23 or if they will trade him. And if they do trade him, there could be some different options whether it be bringing in multiple role players or another star.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO