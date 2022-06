INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating shootings that injured at least seven people in a span of about 30 minutes early Thursday morning. An IMPD spokesperson said officers were called to reports of the sound of gunfire just before 12:30 a.m. at The Life at Belhaven Place apartments, which is near East 10th Street and Mitthoeffer Road on the city's far east side.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 20 HOURS AGO