ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Troy Weaver's Detroit Pistons news conference previewing NBA draft: What he said

By Marlowe Alter, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4biP8e_0gGQq8qm00

Welcome to NBA draft week 2022 .

Detroit Pistons general manager Troy Weaver will meet with media around 2 p.m. Monday for the first time since the draft lottery in mid-May, to preview Thursday night's annual player pool selection.

The Pistons own the fifth pick in the first round, and the 16th pick of the second round — No. 46 overall . They appear likely to pick one of four players at No. 5: Iowa's Keegan Murray, Purdue's Jaden Ivey, Kentucky's Shaedon Sharpe or Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin.

More: Pistons' big NBA draft decision: How the top targets fit the roster

More: How Pistons can crush offseason, earn 'A' grade: From draft to Jerami Grant to free agency

More: If Pistons trade Jerami Grant, here are four potential deals that make sense

What they do with Jerami Grant , who wants a contract extension entering the final season of his deal, will also play a large role in the happenings this week, with free agency looming one week later .

Follow along to see what Weaver says.

Subscribe to our new podcast, "The Pistons Pulse." Find it wherever you listen to podcasts, with new episodes each Tuesday morning and the morning after the draft.

For more Pistons news: Download our free mobile app on iPhone or Android .

More: Why this NBA draft expert likes Keegan Murray: Maybe the next Desmond Bane?

More: Pistons' Bad Boys are most criminally underrated team in NBA history

More: How Keegan Murray transformed from son of Battle Creek legend to Pistons' NBA draft target

Live updates

Don't see the updates? Refresh the page or check it out on Twitter .

To access our most exclusive sports content, like the stories linked above, become a Free Press subscriber with this special offer .

Stay informed on what's happening across Michigan: Subscribe to our news alert emails .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Troy Weaver's Detroit Pistons news conference previewing NBA draft: What he said

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

1 team reportedly has legitimate interest in Russell Westbrook trade

One opposing team could be arriving with a halo and a harp to save the Los Angeles Lakers. Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer reported this week that the Charlotte Hornets have “real” interest in trading for embattled Lakers star Russell Westbrook. O’Connor notes that Charlotte has some big potential deals upcoming for Miles Bridges and LaMelo Ball. That means it may be smart for them to clear out longer-term salary by making a move for the former MVP Westbrook, who is on an expiring contract.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Basketball
City
Battle Creek, MI
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
State
Kentucky State
Detroit, MI
Sports
State
Arizona State
The Spun

Look: Ayesha Curry's Outfit Goes Viral At Warriors Parade

Over the last eight years, Steph and Ayesha Curry have made celebrating NBA championships in June a frequent habit. The couple were at the Golden State Warriors' fourth championship parade since 2015, commemorating the team's victory over the Boston Celtics and Steph's performance as NBA Finals MVP. Ayesha was quite...
BOSTON, MA
hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Grinds On Steph During Warriors Celebration

Steph Curry won his first-career NBA Finals MVP last week as his Golden State Warriors knocked off the Boston Celtics in six games to claim the NBA title. This was the team's fourth title in just eight seasons, and consequently, it was also Curry's fourth title as an individual. Curry's...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerami Grant
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Casinos Get Some Very Bad News

Las Vegas has bounced back from the pandemic unbelievably well. The city has seen visitors come back in record numbers even with most of the world still not being able to travel easily to the United States. After literally having to close due to the covid pandemic, the city's casinos,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
fadeawayworld.net

Andre Iguodala Shows What A Great Friend He Is After Getting Game Ball From The Celtics To Give To Finals MVP Stephen Curry: “I’m Doing Whatever It Takes To Protect His Legacy"

Andre Iguodala is the embodiment of a veteran leader on the Golden State Warriors. He was the first player the Warriors signed in 2014 with the intention to push for a championship. He has been a mentor to the Warriors trio of Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Stephen Curry since he joined the team.
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Patrick Beverley Says Paul George No Longer Invites Him To Summer Runs: "You Chose The Other Side But It’s Never Too Late..."

The Los Angeles Clippers have formed a pretty tight circle in Southern California. After decades of dysfunction and mismanagement, the players transformed the culture of the entire organization. As a former member of the club and one of the initial players who helped turned the situation around, Patrick Beverley was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Android
fadeawayworld.net

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Says The NBA's Games Today Are Like 3-Point Shooting Contests: “I Am Still The All-Time Leading Scorer In The NBA And I Only Made One Three-Point Shot.”

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar dominated the NBA like very few men ever had done before or after him during a storied 20-year career. Kareem armed with his unstoppable Sky Hook, terrorized the league for a long time as no one had an answer for that shot. It helped Kareem reach the very top of the mountain, as he would finish his career as the NBA's all-time leading scorer with 38,387 points.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Michigan Quarterback Has A Warning For The Big Ten

Michigan checked off a number of boxes last season: beating Ohio State, winning the Big Ten and making the College Football Playoff. But Wolverines sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy says the program is looking for more in 2022. Speaking with TheWolverine.com, the former five-star QB explained that with the ring ceremony...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Recruit Has 2-Word Response To Michigan Coach

Ohio State has enjoyed a huge recruiting week, drawing commitments from three class of 2023 wide receivers ranked among 247Sports' overall top 50. Two days after landing five-star prospect Carnell Tate, the Buckeyes welcomed No. 2 wide receiver Brandon Inniss and four-star recruit Noah Rodgers on Wednesday. As a result, a Michigan coach appeared to check on another Ohio State commit.
COLUMBUS, OH
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Will Reportedly Decide On Kyrie Irving's Future With The Nets: "If KD Signs Off On 'I Don't Know If I Can Trust Him Out There Every Night', Then Kyrie May Be Elsewhere."

Kyrie Irving has done a fine job over the last couple of years of making sure he doesn't have the best of relations with the higher-ups at the Brooklyn Nets. There were his comments right after Steve Nash was hired as coach, that the team didn't need a coach, which undermined Nash's position from the get-go. We also had an unexplained leave of absence and of course, his refusal to get vaccinated which meant he couldn't play home games this season.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy