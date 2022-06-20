Welcome to NBA draft week 2022 .

Detroit Pistons general manager Troy Weaver will meet with media around 2 p.m. Monday for the first time since the draft lottery in mid-May, to preview Thursday night's annual player pool selection.

The Pistons own the fifth pick in the first round, and the 16th pick of the second round — No. 46 overall . They appear likely to pick one of four players at No. 5: Iowa's Keegan Murray, Purdue's Jaden Ivey, Kentucky's Shaedon Sharpe or Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin.

More: Pistons' big NBA draft decision: How the top targets fit the roster

More: How Pistons can crush offseason, earn 'A' grade: From draft to Jerami Grant to free agency

More: If Pistons trade Jerami Grant, here are four potential deals that make sense

What they do with Jerami Grant , who wants a contract extension entering the final season of his deal, will also play a large role in the happenings this week, with free agency looming one week later .

Follow along to see what Weaver says.

Subscribe to our new podcast, "The Pistons Pulse." Find it wherever you listen to podcasts, with new episodes each Tuesday morning and the morning after the draft.

For more Pistons news: Download our free mobile app on iPhone or Android .

More: Why this NBA draft expert likes Keegan Murray: Maybe the next Desmond Bane?

More: Pistons' Bad Boys are most criminally underrated team in NBA history

More: How Keegan Murray transformed from son of Battle Creek legend to Pistons' NBA draft target

Live updates

Don't see the updates? Refresh the page or check it out on Twitter .

To access our most exclusive sports content, like the stories linked above, become a Free Press subscriber with this special offer .

Stay informed on what's happening across Michigan: Subscribe to our news alert emails .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Troy Weaver's Detroit Pistons news conference previewing NBA draft: What he said