Zoar fire department drops suit over complaints to state about its nonprofit status

NEW PHILADELPHIA — The Zoar Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. has dropped a lawsuit brought against two Zoar residents over complaints they made to the state about the agency's nonprofit status .

Four attorneys for the agency filed a notice of voluntary dismissal in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court on June 15.

"The dismissal was without prejudice so we can file again, if need be," said J. Kevin Lundholm, one of the department's lawyers. "We are hopeful, however, that with the passage of time some of the rancor and ill will has subsided."

The complaint from the department against Councilman Joseph Potelicki and resident Patrick Eddy said they made false and defamatory statements about the organization.

At a hearing in October before Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Judge Michael Ernest, attorney John Maxwell argued that Potelicki and Eddy had the right to lodge complaints with the Ohio Attorney General's Office about the department.

Both men questioned the fire department's continued fundraising and operations in light of the fact that it no longer responds to fires, and has not had a contract to provide fire protection to the village since June 2020.

The lawsuit targeted statements, published in The Times-Reporter, that the men made to the Charitable Law Section of the Ohio Attorney General's Office.

The defendants' responses to the department's suit said their statements did not damage the reputation of the fire department in the community.

"Any damage to ZVFD was directly and proximately caused by its own acts or omissions and not by the publication of the statement in question," said the response filed by Maxwell and attorney Matthew Mullen.

They wrote that the statements which were the subject of the fire department's complaint were privileged because they were submitted to an appropriate investigatory state agency.

Potelicki and Eddy did not make comment about the dismissal to The Times-Reporter after being contacted by email about the outcome on Friday.

Fire department's legal team consists of attorneys Harry Tolhurst, III, Patrick Williams, Matthew Petit and Lundholm.

Ernest dismissed the suit against Potelicki and Eddy in an entry filed Friday.

A second lawsuit over ownership of the fire department property remains open in Ernest's court. It alleges that the department owns its site at 190 E. Fifth St., Zoar. Village government holds the deed . The department's claim dates to a Dec. 9, 1953 Village Council meeting in which members agreed to give land to the fire department for a new fire station.

