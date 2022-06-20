Unfriendly Sky

Sean Hannity discussed how the Biden administration's policies have made economic hardship for Americans and how their attitude is to just ‘settle for less’ on "Hannity." SEAN HANNITY: We begin tonight, though, with Biden's war and your ability to live your life without going bankrupt. Now, between inflation, spiking gas prices, record prices, a looming recession, Americans are suffering and it's about to get a whole lot worse, according to one Washington Post columnist. And on MSDNC, you all need to stop complaining and be grateful that Joe Biden is your president.

BUSINESS ・ 7 HOURS AGO