Unfriendly Sky

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThousands of flights were delayed or cancelled over the weekend and it’s expected to get worse!. I’m Tomi Lahren, more next. If you had to travel over the weekend, you know it was a disaster. Since last Thursday a whopping 19,000...

Fox News

Hannity: Build Back Better turned into ‘settle for less and shut your mouth’

Sean Hannity discussed how the Biden administration's policies have made economic hardship for Americans and how their attitude is to just ‘settle for less’ on "Hannity." SEAN HANNITY: We begin tonight, though, with Biden's war and your ability to live your life without going bankrupt. Now, between inflation, spiking gas prices, record prices, a looming recession, Americans are suffering and it's about to get a whole lot worse, according to one Washington Post columnist. And on MSDNC, you all need to stop complaining and be grateful that Joe Biden is your president.
The Independent

Passengers ‘scream, cry and pray’ as smoke fills cabin on American Airlines flight

Passengers onboard an American Airlines flight reportedly screamed, cried and prayed as the plane cabin filled with smoke.Flight 4827 was due to depart Indianapolis and fly to Chicago on the morning of Saturday 4 June when take-off had to be aborted.Operated by regional airline Republic onboard an Embraer 170/175 aircraft, the flight was evacuated, with passengers forced to use inflatable slides.One passenger who’d been on the plane told View from the Wing that fellow travellers were “crying and kind of screaming and you could see people praying”.He added that they “started seeing smoke coming from the cabin door and smelled...
Fox News

Caitlyn Jenner: The media ignored Biden's bike fall, but aren't we used to that?

Former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner discussed the gentle media coverage of President Biden's fall off his bike over the weekend contrasted with the harsh headlines about former President Trump's capability. On "Outnumbered" Monday, Jenner noted that the public is familiar with the biased coverage and said the more pressing issue being ignored is Biden's mental energy for the job.
The Independent

Delta Air Lines puts time limit on guests visiting its lounge: ‘We are not a WeWork’

Delta Air Lines has implemented a new policy in which guests are only allowed access into its airport lounge within three hours of departure time.The policy, which was rolled out on 1 June, requires Delta Sky Club members to wait at least three hours within their departure time before accessing the club. Exceptions to the policy change include customers with layover connections or those with delayed flights, as long as members enter within three hours of their originally scheduled departure flight.Last summer, the airline reopened all of its Delta Sky Club following pandemic shutdowns. But as more workplaces adapt to...
Person
Tomi Lahren
Axios

U.S. weighing penalizing airlines if flight disruptions continue: Buttigieg

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told the Associated Press in an interview Saturday his department may take enforcement actions against airlines that do not abide by consumer-protection standards. Driving the news: As air travel has rebounded from lows because of the coronavirus pandemic, widespread flight disruptions caused by airline staffing shortages...
Daily Mail

Travel misery continues for a third day: Nearly 800 flights are canceled and more than 3,000 are delayed with airlines blaming the weather as Americans face bumpy start to their summer vacations

Almost 800 flights have been cancelled and nearly 3,000 delayed today - the third consecutive day of travel misery for thousands of Americans trying to start their summer vacations. A total of 8,900 delays and 1,470 cancelation thwarted US travels on Friday and more than 1,700 were canceled on Thursday.
BoardingArea

Delta Considers $2,700 A Mistake Fare…

I missed out on it personally, but many of you got in on a great deal from New York to Bali in Korean Air First Class booked with Delta Air Lines for $2,700. But two days later, Delta decided it did not want to honor the deal and began cancelling tickets. The latest “mistake fare” reveals how little protection consumers have against airlines who later have seller’s remorse.
The Associated Press

Air France-KLM boss warns travelers: Go to the airport early

PARIS (AP) — The chief of airline alliance Air France-KLM said Thursday that it will take weeks or months to get new security staff in place to lighten pressure on the Amsterdam airport, which has seen flight cancellations, damaging delays and big travel headaches as global air travel rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Guardian

Pilot shortages add to US travel chaos as airlines struggle to meet demand

The chaos afflicting American travel has continued as a shortage of pilots became the latest flashpoint for anger against the embattled airline industry. On Tuesday, more than 1,300 Southwest airline pilots picketed in Dallas, Texas, amid stalled contract negotiations. American Airlines, which flies to more than 350 destinations, also blamed pilot shortages for its decision to stop operations in three cities – Ithaca and Islip, both in New York, and Toledo in Ohio – after 7 September. The airline is the the only major one providing service out of Toledo.
Fox News

Angle: Cutting Our Losses

Jun. 23, 2022 - 09:33 - America is hurting and when policies aren’t panning out, it’s time to switch gears. We need to cut the swamp monsters loose.
